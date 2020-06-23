After the barbaric clash between India and China at Galwan leading to the death of soldiers from both sides, the entire World is asking a question – what went wrong in the relationship between good friends Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping? Before Xi Jinping came to power in 2012, Narendra Modi was having good relations with China as the Chief Minister (CM) of Gujarat. As Gujarat CM, Modi by 2011 visited China four times, leading many business delegations. Remember, those days the USA and many European countries rejected the visa of Modi based on the ruling Congress and Left parties’ allegations on his role in Gujarat riots.





It was first Japan and then China that allowed a visa to Modi, who was embarrassed by the USA and European countries due to the unethical games of Congress and Left parties. Though Indian Left parties even complained to the USA and blocking Modi’s visit in America, the Chinese Communist party’s Politburo member Wang Gang gave him an audience and many business offers were given to Gujarat[1]. Pleased by Chinese red carpet hospitality, Modi in November 2011 even announced the teaching of Mandarin language in the Gujarat school curriculum! “Though I am not from the ruling party, there seemed to be no difference,” said Modi to media and also said his talks with Politburo member Wang Gang were “frank”.

As Prime Minister, Modi went to China five times and met Xi Jinping 18 times at other World Forums. Xi Jinping and Narendra Modi’s famous ‘Swing diplomacy’ in Ahmadabad was a mega event.

Upon the CM’s request, China went the extra mile and released 22 diamond smugglers from Surat, languishing in Chinese jails, in December 2011. These diamond traders were trying to smuggle diamonds from Shenzhen province to Hong Kong[2]. Many in Delhi during Congress regime were wondering about Chief Minister Modi’s hold with the Chinese authorities. There was an Intelligence Bureau report on how Modi operates things in China through Indian businessmen. Japan and China were the first countries to welcome Modi as Prime Minister, soon after the final results of Lok Sabha elections in May 2014 came.

The bonhomie of both leaders was so thick. Then where did it go wrong? Some analysts say it was due to India’s tilt towards the USA in crucial matters, some argue due to non-China friendly trade and technology decisions. After 1974, India and China’s armies had not clashed the way they did on June 15th. No one died or nor a single bullet was fired. From March 2020 (just five months after Modi-Xi bonhomie at Mahabalipuram!), many agencies reported the Chinese Army’s attempts to enter India’s areas. There were talks to tone down the heat from both sides. Now on June 15th night, barbaric clashes led to the death of many soldiers and officers from both sides. How did the situation worsen to such a level? What happened in the collapse of bonhomie with Narendra Modi and Xi Jinping? It is a real billion-dollar question. It is definitely a stinging slap on Jhuppi diplomacy. Maybe we should say, “All that hugs is not a friend?!”





