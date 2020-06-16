Why Ajit Doval is missing in the meetings?

Bond Ajit Doval is missing in the meetings. Ajit Doval ,indeed seems to be quarantined from strategic scene. No trace in online or in the news world. PM Modi could be angry at his inability to fathom his chinese counterpart during the May meeting.
The only news is that pakis are accusing him of recent rawalpindi blast. Second front could open soon as Pakistan has accused India of killing civilians. Now they have created a justification for opening the front.
https://www.brecorder.com/news/1004660/rawalpindi-bomb-blast
Some say he may be taking care of certain operational matter.
