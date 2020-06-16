June 16, 2020
Will the BJP ever own the murk it has spread in Bastar?
The bigger issue, then, is this: BJP leaders like Mandavi, Tomar, Kashyap and Pujari are small pawns on the chessboard of Bastar. They couldn’t have played their moves without the connivance of their top bosses in Raipur. It is not certain whether the investigative agencies will ever be able to track these connections. But it does raise a question: Will the BJP ever own the murk it has spread in Bastar? The party that indulges in the empty rhetoric of nationalism has slyly nourished India’s longest insurgency. It could be a different jungle without the tacit and treacherous deals that the BJP has forged with the insurgents.
The author is an independent journalist. His forthcoming book, The Death Script, traces the Naxal insurgency.
