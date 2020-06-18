Xi Jinping and Li Keqiang clash over support of street vendors

|
The facts: China’s president Xi Jinping and premier Li Keqiang seem to disagree over the role and treatment of street vendors in reviving the Chinese economy in the aftermath of the coronavirus epidemic. During a trip to Shandong province at the beginning of June, Li openly addressed employment concerns and praised street vendors for creating jobs. The term “street stall economy” (地摊经济) soon became a popular buzzword. Xi’s regime, however, has previously cracked down on street stalls – especially in Beijing – and Li’s remarks were swiftly rebutted by official state media.
What to watch for: Mixed signals from China’s leadership have left citizens and local-government officials confused about what – if any – level of state support for street vendors is deemed appropriate. The shape of any post-Covid-19 economic stimulus and policies will not only be important indicators for the speed and scope of China’s economic recovery. The inclusion or exclusion of major support packages for street vendors will serve as an important sign as to who is gaining the upper hand in the perceived factional struggles between Xi and Li.
MERICS analysis: This episode feeds into a larger disagreement between Xi and Li on how to put China’s economy back on track. Discord already became apparent in the wake of this year’s government work report at the National People’s Congress in May. Li for the first time did not set a growth target for this year’s gross domestic product (GDP). He also expressed concern about job losses – in stark contrast to the more optimistic narrative pushed by the Xi camp. Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), including street stalls, account for 80 percent of jobs and 60 percent of GDP in China. Their survival is crucial for China’s economic, social and political stability.
More on the subject: MERICS analysts Anna Holzmann and Maximilian Kärnfelt argue in a blogpost that state support for China’s SMEs in the wake of the Covid-19 crisis “is crucial to avoid a socioeconomic disaster”.
