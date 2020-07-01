July 24, 2020

1 sweet thing: a square, faceted pyramid, kind of like a flattened diamond

AXIOS.com
Photo: Dandelion Chocolate

As a side project, a senior industrial designer at Tesla has re-engineered the chocolate chip because "the 80-year-old teardrop shape is ill-suited to its function," Bloomberg's Larissa Zimberoff writes.

  • "The chip isn't a designed shape," says the engineer, Remy Labesque. "It's a product of an industrial manufacturing process."

His redesign for Dandelion Chocolate, an artisanal supplier in S.F., is "a square, faceted pyramid, kind of like a flattened diamond. Two edges are thick, and two exceedingly thin, for even more textural pleasure," per Bloomberg.


at 8:56 PM

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)