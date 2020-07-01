As a side project, a senior industrial designer at Tesla has re-engineered the chocolate chip because "the 80-year-old teardrop shape is ill-suited to its function," Bloomberg's Larissa Zimberoff writes.
His redesign for Dandelion Chocolate, an artisanal supplier in S.F., is "a square, faceted pyramid, kind of like a flattened diamond. Two edges are thick, and two exceedingly thin, for even more textural pleasure," per Bloomberg.
July 24, 2020
1 sweet thing: a square, faceted pyramid, kind of like a flattened diamond
at 8:56 PM
