Belt & Road Initiative: What They're Saying

|What They're Saying
Director General of French national cybersecurity agency ANSSI
On France’s decision to limit Huawei’s involvement in 5G networks
"What I can say is that there won’t be a total ban. (But) for operators that are not currently using Huawei, we are inciting them not to go for it."
BAI JINGTAO
Managing Director of China Merchant Port (CMPort)
On the recent agreement for CMPort to develop the port of Thessaloniki
"The port of Thessaloniki has a long history, outstanding location and shipping advantages. It is not only the main import and export gateway in northern Greece, but also an important channel and logistics hub linking Europe and Asia. We believe that this successful cooperation [...] can be recognized [as] another success and practice of the initiative of Belt and Road."
