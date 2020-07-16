July 16, 2020

Belt & Road Initiative: What They're Saying

SHAMISO MUTISI
Deputy Director at the Zimbabwe Environmental Lawyers Association
On the tensions between Chinese bosses and local employees in Zimbabwe
"Wages are often very low and in many cases are not paid on time. If someone tries to exercise their right as a worker and demand what is due to them they get assaulted or shot."

MUSHAHID HUSSAIN SYED
Chairman of the Pakistani Senate's Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs
On the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC)’s progress
"CPEC, as a flagship of the BRI, is already a success story and has entered its second phase successfully. Energy and infrastructure projects have been completed on schedule, 75,000 Pakistanis have got jobs in the BRI projects and 28,000 Pakistani students are studying in China."
