Bollywood Mafia: ‘No one gave me work in Bollywood after I won the Oscar’: Academy award winning sound designer

‘No one gave me work in Bollywood after I won the Oscar’: Academy award winning sound designer Resul Pookutty reveals shallow world of glam industry
Oscar award winning sound designer Resul Pookutty on Sunday night took to Twitter to reveal that the Hindi film industry shut down its doors for him after he won the award.
Pookutty made his debut in 2004 with Sanjay Gupta’s Musafir and went on to win the Oscar for Slumdog Millionnaire in 2009.
Amid the raging nepotism debate in Bollywood, legendary musician A R Rahman opened up about the vicious Bollywood ‘gangs’ which have been working tirelessly to ensure he finds less work in Bollywood. Rahman added that he is now forced to do ‘dark’ movies and not the good ones as several people have ganged him against him, without realising that they are ‘harming’ his career prospects
