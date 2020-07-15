Buddhist claim in Ayodhya, is it a clumsy Chinese intervention?

Fresh Buddhist claim in Ayodhya could be linked to the very clumsy Chinese intervention trying to poke Modi on a core cultural issue and to recharge the spent leftist camp. The Chinese have been playing a very adroit game in Sikkim, and other places. Chinese are problem solvers, they learn fast. The next Ayodhya intervention in league with the better informed ISI could be more damaging.
Read more
PM Oli's Ayodhya Remark fits the pattern
https://www.hindustantimes.com/india-news/pm-oli-s-ayodhya-remark-fits-the-pattern-china-is-the-elephant-in-the-room/story-sbels4hLu02fd0V7SU1blO.html
1 comment:
B.ed application form 2020
B.ed college in delhi
B.ed college in haryana
B.ed correspondence
B.ed counselling date
Post a Comment