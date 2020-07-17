July 17, 2020
China Global Investment Tracker
The value of China’s overseas investment and construction combined since 2005 exceeds $2 trillion. In 2019, Chinese construction held roughly steady while investment fell. To date in 2020, COVID-19 has brought with it a further plunge in investment. The Belt and Road Initiative has become relatively more important, though within a smaller Chinese footprint overall, as the US and other rich countries have discouraged Chinese spending.
The China Global Investment Tracker (CGIT) is the only comprehensive public data set covering China’s global investment and construction, which are documented both separately and together. Inaugurated in 2005, the CGIT now includes 3,400 large transactions across energy, transportation, real estate, and other industries, as well as 300 troubled transactions. The full list, with the amount, Chinese parent company, host country, and sector, is available for public use with the proper citation. The tracker is published by the American Enterprise Institute
