China Made A Bio-Weapons Testing Facility in Pakistan To Avoid Coronavirus like Spread in China In Future

China made a Bio-Weapons Testing Facility in Pakistan. The secret project is “detached from supervision of civilian universities or government health departments in Pakistan”. Earlier Wuhan Labs that was working on a secret Bio-Weapon program in Wuhan, spread the Chinese Wuhan Virus that killed thousands of people in China. China did not contain the virus in Wuhan, instead used the infected people as Bio-Weapons and sent them over to all the major cities in the world to destroy the world economy. Irony is that China did not let the Wuhan citizens to travel to Shanghai or Beijing. In that process China killed over 632,000 innocent civilians worldwide. Largest number of civilians killed due to Chinese Bio-Terrorism are in United States with 146,000 people killed.

China Made A Bio-Weapons Testing Facility in Pakistan To Avoid Coronavirus like Spread in China

Chinese Communist CCP had to face the wrath of its citizens. Moreover this gave an opportunity to different factions in Communist CCP and PLA to raise dissidence. Xi Jinping is currently dealing with the internal dissidence which seems to be difficult to subside at the moment. Moreover the heavy rains and floods and stress on the Three Gorges Dam and most of the industrial areas submerged under flood water, the anger against the Current Chinese Government is growing.

Why Pakistan?

In order to avoid this kind of situation in future, China decided to move its Bio-Weapons development and testing facility to Pakistan.

One security expert, speaking on the condition of anonymity, told that India and key western intelligence agencies viewed China’s involvement in the project as being “driven chiefly by its agenda to engage Pakistan against India”.

“China’s keen interest in the project is driven chiefly by its agenda to engage Pakistan against India and to conduct potentially dangerous experiments on foreign soil, without subjecting its own land and people to risk,” the expert said.

The China-Pakistan Deal that puts not only all Pakistanis at risk, but put entire West including US, Europe, Israel, India and entire South East Asia at risk of a future Bio-Warfare.

As per an expert, China has also selected Pakistan for the Bio-Weapon testing facility for a reason. Pakistan is the Terrorist Producing Factory of the world. One Insane Radical Terrorist is just needed to leak the Bio-Weapon and the entire Indo-Afghan region, Middle East, South East Asia, Europe can be destroyed in the next Bio-Warfare. In such a situation, the blame will not at all fall on China. In such a situation, Pakistan would have to face the wrath of the entire world.

The China-Pakistan Deal

Pakistan and China have entered a secret three-year deal to expand potential bio-warfare capabilities, including running several research projects related to the deadly agent anthrax, according to multiple intelligence sources.

In the wake of the Coronavirus outbreak on Chinese soil, China’s now infamous Wuhan Institute of Virology has signed the covert deal with Pakistan military’s Defense Science and Technology Organization (DESTO), to collaborate research in “emerging infectious diseases” and advance studies on the biological control of transmitted diseases.

The plan was part of a move by Beijing to “designate Pakistan a destination for hazardous bio chemical research” while “evading use of its own territory for such activities”, which “stand the risk of drawing criticism and condemnation from the international community”.

According to highly credible intelligence sources, the program is being entirely funded by China and is formally titled the “Collaboration for Emerging Infectious Diseases and Studies on Biological Control of Vector Transmitting Diseases”.

Intelligence sources, including from the Indian subcontinent, have told that they have serious concerns about the secret project, which involves China testing biological agents outside its borders in an apparent bid to minimize the “risk of drawing condemnation from the international community”.

“Pakistan military’s Defense Science and Technology Organization (DESTO) has been engaged in various dual-use research projects related to anthrax under a covert biological weapons program,” one senior intelligence source said.

The source said China’s Wuhan Institute of Virology had “lent all financial, material and scientific support for the project”.

The Wuhan Institute of Virology has drawn the international spotlight in recent months because the Coronavirus is thought to have originated in Wuhan.

Different Intelligence Agencies worldwide are already investigating. Recently many Scientists from Wuhan have defected to west or are in touch with Western Intelligence agencies. These scientists are giving evidence of Chinese involvement in Chinese Coronavirus and the role of Wuhan Labs. We covered this in details in our previous article Wuhan Scientists Defect to West: World Ready For Action Against China? Wuhan Scientists Defect to West: World Ready For Action Against China?

The covert China-Pakistan project has conducted “successful soil sampling tests” to isolate Bacillus Thuringiensis (BT), which has a “striking similarity” to Bacillus Anthracis – or anthrax.

“Considering the striking similarity between BT and Bacillus Anthracis, a classified bio-warfare agent, (Pakistan’s) improved know-how in handling the bacteria could enrich a potential offensive biological program,” one source said.

Pakistan had been provided with the reagents for Bacillus Thuringiensis by the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

The Wuhan lab was providing “extensive training on manipulation of pathogens and bio-informatics” to Pakistani scientists “to help Pakistan develop its own virus collection database”.

“This could help Pakistan enhance its capability of genetic identification of viruses, access to dangerous microorganisms, and use of genomic tools for research and infectious diseases,” an intelligence source said.

The secret project was “detached from supervision of civilian universities or government health departments in Pakistan” and was structured so as to allow “unspecified” future operations.

The agreement “clearly outlines that the cooperation is not necessarily limited to stated objectives” and “new thematic research to monitor potential new diseases can be added by either party”, a source said.

Pakistan, the new Guinea Pig for the Chinese

As per credible sources, recently China has used Pakistan as a Gunea Pig for testing its Coronavirus vaccine. Vaccine is made by Chinese state-owned company Sinopharm, on Pakistani citizens. Why did china not do the human trials of the vaccine on Chinese citizens?

As per sources, some of these testings are being conducted in Sindhudesh, Balochistan, Pashtunistan, Gilgit-Baltistan and Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (POK). Infact we covered this in our previous article POK & Gilgit-Baltistan deserve something far better than Pakistan. POK & Gilgit-Baltistan deserve something far better than Pakistan.

In that article we had mentioned, “In fact some the Chinese Virus vacines are sent in some centers to use people in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (POK) and Pakistan Occupied Gilgit-Baltistan as guinea pigs for testing of the Chinese vaccines. Pakistan does not care of large number of Kashmiris die of Chinese Virus. They have cordoned off Pakistan Occupied Kashmir and the residents are not allowed to travel to other parts of Pakistan including to Punjab province.”

The China-Pakistan biological project had already undertaken experiments on the Crimean-Congo Hemorrhagic Fever Virus (CCHFV), sources said.

CCHFV is a rapid-onset fever virus that causes death in about 25% of cases and is similar to the Ebola virus.

CCHFV is categorised as a “class-4” microorganism – the highest possible risk category.

Class-4 microorganisms, which also include the Ebola, Marburg and Lassa viruses, are those which can kill humans, can easily travel from one person to another and for which there are no known treatments or vaccines.

Pakistan is allegedly carrying out tests on CCHFV in laboratories which are not equipped to handle Bio-Safety Level-4 diseases.

“Under these circumstances, concerns over manipulation of class 4 pathogens (and the associated) bio-safety issues cannot be overlooked,” an intelligence expert said.

Biological weapons have traditionally been unwieldy as they spread easily and are difficult to target at specific populations.

However the threat of biological warfare has grown considerably in recent years, and experts have warned China is heavily involved in DNA research that could potentially enable a biological weapon to specifically target – or conversely to be ineffective against – people of specific races.

In wake of spread of the deadly Chinese Wuhan Coronavirus, China was questioned by International community, safety standards at the Wuhan lab more generally are being questioned.

In particular, there are concerns the lab is not equipped to handle class-4 diseases, despite claiming to be class-4 compliant.

Intelligence sources said that there were concerns the Wuhan Institute of Virology had also established the Institute of Medical Biology in Kunming, in China’s southern Yunnan province.

There were concerns the Kunming facility, which is controlled by the Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences, was also handling class-4 diseases without proper protections, sources said.

Points to Ponder

After the acceptance by experts that Coronavirus spread from from the Wuhan Institute of Virology, serious concerns have been raised about the question of why China and specifically Wuhan Institute was involved in Bio-Weapon research and the research on such a deadly virus. Whom did China want to destroy by unleashing the deadly virus? Which Race Did China want to finish off with the specifically engineered virus? Safety and security of labs is a secondary question. Main thing is why would China be allowed to research on Bio-Weapons and evolve new deadly engineered viruses?

When will the International community start punitive action against China? Would Pakistan that is a Terrorist Producing Factory of the World and is a danger to Israel and West, be told to close its Bio-Weapons Program?

Pakistan already has Nuclear Weapons and experts have already raised concerns about Nuclear weapons falling in the hands of Terrorists. What if Bio-Weapons fall in the hands of Radical Terrorists? Is the world that is recovering in the aftermath of Chinese Corona Virus, ready for this new form of Bio-Terrorism again?

