July 15, 2020
CHINA: NEWS UPDATE AS ON 15 JUL 2020:
1. Chinese premier stresses enhancing delivery of policies, stepping up reform BEIJING, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang called Monday for efforts to enhance effective delivery of policies while stepping up reform and opening-up to keep the economic fundamentals stable. Li, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, made the remarks while chairing a symposium attended by economists and entrepreneurs to analyze the economic situation. Economists Ma Jun and Jiang Chao, as well as representatives from the China Association of Small and Medium Enterprises, household appliance manufacturer Haier Group and e-commerce firm Pinduoduo, made remarks during the meeting. Noting that the economy has encountered unusual headwinds this year, attendees at the meeting said that policies such as tax and fee cuts and inclusive financing introduced by the government have played an active role in keeping business operations and employment stable. Despite the unprecedented challenges posed by the COVID-19 epidemic and the global economic recession this year, China's economy has recently shown trends of rebounding, with a timely effort on the resumption of work and production, revealing the economy's strong resilience and huge room for maneuver, Li said. However, he urged efforts to prepare for the tough battle ahead, as international uncertainties continue to mount and employment pressure on the domestic front remains prominent. Efforts must be made to fully implement policies to support enterprises and stimulate market vitality, he noted, stressing efforts to accomplish economic and social development targets this year. Li underlined efforts to enhance the timeliness of macro-policy implementation, while focusing on securing employment, people's livelihoods and market entities. Proactive fiscal measures, prudent monetary policies and an employment-first policy must be fully implemented, and tax cuts and fee reductions will be promoted on a larger scale, Li said. Fiscal funds should go straight to grassroots levels to directly benefit businesses and people in need, according to Li. He also stressed efforts to keep liquidity at a reasonable and adequate level and further lower the financing costs of medium, small and micro-sized enterprises, while rolling out multi-pronged measures to help key groups, such as college graduates and migrant workers, to find jobs.The country should leverage reform and opening-up as an impetus to boosting market vitality and enhancing the resilience of development, Li said.The government should further delegate powers, streamline administration and improve services, so that it can perform its role better and the market can play the decisive role in resource allocation, he said.The ecosystem for entrepreneurship and innovation should be improved, Li said, calling for more efforts to develop the industrial Internet and foster new forms of business.The country's consumption potential shall be further unleashed via reforms, such as integrated sales of farm produce through both online and offline channels, Li said.The country will give better play to the role of government investments in driving social capital into new infrastructure, fresh urbanization initiatives and major projects, he said.Vice Premier Han Zheng, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, also attended the meeting. Source. Xinhuanet
2. China urges community-level hospitals to improve services for elderly people BEIJING, China's community-level medical institutions were asked to improve inpatient wards and provide more beds for the elderly, according to a circular released by the National Health Commission Monday. Hospital beds in community-level medical institutions should be mainly used for elderly patients, rehabilitation, nursing care and palliative care, the circular said. By the end of 2018, China had about 250 million citizens aged 60 and above, accounting for 17.9 percent of the total population. Nearly 180 million elderly people in the country have chronic diseases. Wang Jianjun, director of the China National Committee on Ageing, had earlier stressed that communities are a primary part of old-age care, noting that communities will enjoy more support in terms of policies and finance. The circular laid out other measures to promote the development of community-level medical institutions, including enhancing the diagnosis and treatment of common diseases. The medical institutions were encouraged to set up targeted departments, including psychological clinics, in accordance with local conditions. The circular also stressed the detection and reporting of infectious diseases. Source. Xinhuanet
3. 7,000 army soldiers deployed to fight floods in east China FUZHOU, Over 7,000 army soldiers have been deployed to the eastern part of China for flood control and emergency rescue operations, according to the Chinese military. Among them, over 3,800 soldiers were sent to Jiujiang City and Poyang County in Jiangxi Province, where they were tasked with patrolling, reinforcing embankments and transferring residents affected by floods, among others. In the flood-stricken Tongling City in Anhui Province, over 1,000 army soldiers have been working around the clock to strengthen dikes and help evacuate affected residents to safety. Source. Xinhuanet
4. China to advance water conservancy projects BEIJING, China will advance the construction of 150 new major water conservancy projects, the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) said Monday. The projects are expected to increase the storage capacity for flood control by 9 billion cubic meters and the annual water supply capacity by 42 billion cubic meters, said Su Wei, an official with the NDRC at a briefing. The projects involve flood control, allocation of water resources, irrigation and water supply, water ecological protection and smart water conservancy, Su said. Their construction is to shore up China's major water conservancy facilities and ensure national water security, as the country faces shortage of per capita water supply and uneven distribution of water resources. The total investment in the projects is estimated to reach 1.29 trillion yuan (184.38 billion U.S. dollars), which is expected to drive investment of about 6.6 trillion yuan and offer about 800,000 job positions annually on average, Su said. To raise funds for the projects, the reform of a market-oriented, law-based investment and financing system must be deepened through establishing fair, open and transparent market rules, he stressed. So far, some 52.8 billion yuan of the central government's budget investment had been allocated for the construction of the major projects, according to the official. Water projects under construction had all resumed work and production by the end of April and are currently in smooth progress, said the Ministry of Water Resources. Source. Xinhuanet
5. China launches campaign to promote Civil Code BEIJING, The Publicity Department of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and seven other authorities have jointly issued a circular on a campaign to study and promote the newly adopted Civil Code. The Civil Code is the first law to carry the title "code" since New China was founded. It is a fundamental law that holds an important position in the Chinese socialist system of law, the circular read. This nationwide campaign should highlight the great significance of the enforcement of the Civil Code, its basic principles and its main content to get the Civil Code closer to the people, according to the circular. The circular asked for innovative ways to promote the law to foster a strong environment in society for the law to be respected, learned about, observed and applied. Promoting the Civil Code should be integrated into the promotion of the rule of law and into people's lives, and should be carried out via various approaches, according to the authorities. The circular also stressed the inclusion of the Civil Code in the country's education system, and the composition of explanatory reading materials on the law so that it can be more easily understood by the people. During the campaign, local authorities should guide the people in fully recognizing the great achievements China has made in developing the rule of law, as well as in staying committed to promoting the socialist rule of law with Chinese characteristics, the circular read. The Civil Code was adopted at the third session of the 13th National People's Congress on May 28. Source. Xinhuanet
6. Chinese firm develops AI-powered ultrasound tech for breast screening BEIJING, Chinese sci-tech company Medical AI has developed an AI-powered ultrasonic tool for breast screening that can accurately detect lesions. The ultrasound imaging system driven by artificial intelligence has made real-time video detection a reality, transcending the previous two-dimensional and three-dimensional models, Beijing Daily reported Tuesday. The latest AI system is adept at capturing lesions on the millisecond scale, which will remarkably improve the diagnosis capacity. Based on their medical experience, doctors can identify a benign or malignant lesion according to its shape, edge, echo and calcification. The AI-driven tool can master experience in a short time and assist doctors in making judgments more accurately, Medical AI technician Ma Lu was quoted as saying by the newspaper. While a two-dimensional ultrasound imaging system usually generates 18,000 images in 10 minutes for each patient's diagnosis, the new AI system can process 50 image frames per second. The diagnosis outcomes are limited within a 0.09-second delay. The system will be piloted in more than 10 hospitals in China, said the newspaper. Source. Xinhuanet
7. Xi pledges cooperation with Thailand for regional solidarity, prosperity BEIJING, Chinese President Xi Jinping said Tuesday that China stands ready to work with Thailand to cement solidarity and cooperation among regional countries and safeguard the sound momentum of development and prosperity in the region. Xi made the remarks in a telephone conversation with Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha. Source. Xinhuanet
8. China's exports, imports up in June China saw its foreign trade rise 5.1 percent year on year in June, with exports and imports up 4.3 percent and 6.2 percent respectively, official data showed Tuesday. The country registered better-than-expected foreign trade performance in the first half of the year, according to the General Administration of Customs. Foreign trade of goods went down 3.2 percent year on year in the first half to 14.24 trillion yuan (about 2 trillion U.S. dollars), narrowing by 1.7 percentage points compared with the decrease for the first five months.Following the turbulence in the first quarter, imports and exports of the second quarter showed signs of recovery and stability, and the exports have risen for three consecutive months, said the administration. Source. Xinhuanet
9. Foreign investors keen on China bonds with high inflows in Q2: WSJ Overseas investors are cranking up holdings of Chinese government bonds with an eye on yields and safety, said a report by the Wall Street Journal on Monday. Chinese government bonds are both defensive and offer some yield, said Evan Brown, head of multi-asset strategist with UBS Asset Management.Switzerland-based private banking group Lombard Odier has created a separate category for Chinese debt products and raised its holdings of Chinese government bonds, according to the report. "We see China as a safe haven for government bond issues," said Stephanie Monier, chief investment officer at Lombard Odier.Trading of locally denominated Chinese government debt in Europe's secondary market jumped in the second quarter, said the report citing bond trading platform MarketAxess. Overseas investors added 238.2 billion yuan (34 billion U.S. dollars) of holdings of Chinese government bonds in the second quarter of 2020 and the holdings by foreign investors totaled 2.196 trillion yuan by the end of June, surging 33.48 percent year on year, according to data issued by China Central Depository and Clearing Co., Limited in early July. Source. Xinhuanet
10. Embankment repair work in East China completes(1/5) The construction site at the breach in the Wenguidao embankment in Poyang county, East China's Jiangxi Province. The embankment of a river in east China's Jiangxi Province was breached following continuous torrential rains, forcing over 9,000 residents to evacuate. The embankment repair work completes on Monday night.
11. Mars probe arrives at Hainan launch site in South China Tianwen 1, a Chinese Mars probe, has been transported to South China's Hainan province, where it is set to be launched atop a Long March 5 carrier rocket in the coming days, Source. Chinadaily
12. Booklet of law on safeguarding national security in Hong Kong published A booklet of the Law of the People's Republic of China on Safeguarding National Security in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region has been published by the People's Publishing House. The law was passed at the 20th session of the Standing Committee of the 13th National People's Congress in June. The booklet is now available at Xinhua Bookstore outlets across China. Source. Ecns
13. South China Sea: US says Beijing’s claims to disputed area ‘completely unlawful’ Agence France-Presse | 14 Jul 2020 | Read the original news here Beijing rejects US secretary of state Mike Pompeo’s comments as ‘inciting confrontation’ The US secretary of state Mike Pompeo has said Washington will treat Beijing’s pursuit of resources in the South China Sea as illegal, inflaming tensions between the two countries and ramping up support for Southeast Asian nations. It was the latest forceful statement by President Donald Trump’s administration to challenge China, which he has increasingly cast as an enemy ahead of the November presidential election. “We are making clear: Beijing’s claims to offshore resources across most of the South China Sea are completely unlawful, as is its campaign of bullying to control them,” Pompeo said in a statement. “The world will not allow Beijing to treat the South China Sea as its maritime empire.” China on Tuesday reiterated that it was firmly opposed to Washington’s assertions, and rejected as “completely unjustified” the allegation that Beijing bullied its neighbours. “The United States is not a country directly involved in the disputes. However, it has kept interfering in the issue,” the Chinese Embassy in the United States said in statement published on its website. “Under the pretext of preserving stability, it is flexing muscles, stirring up tension and inciting confrontation in the region.” The United States has long rejected Beijing’s sweeping claims in the South China Sea, which is both home to valuable oil and gas deposits and a vital waterway for the world’s commerce. Pompeo’s statement goes further by explicitly siding with Southeast Asian nations including the Philippines and Vietnam, after years of the United States saying it took no position on individual claims. “America stands with our Southeast Asian allies and partners in protecting their sovereign rights to offshore resources, consistent with their rights and obligations under international law,” Pompeo said. “We stand with the international community in defense of freedom of the seas and respect for sovereignty and reject any push to impose ‘might makes right’ in the South China Sea or the wider region.” Earlier this month China defended itself against US criticism over Beijing’s military exercises in the South China Sea, saying its activities were “within the scope of China’s territorial sovereignty.” Beijing claims the majority of the South China Sea through the so-called nine-dash line, a vague delineation based on maps from the 1940s when the Republic of China took over islands from Japanese control. Pompeo issued his statement to mark the fourth anniversary of a tribunal decision that sided with the Philippines against the nine-dash line. Pompeo said that China, based on the court decision, cannot make claims based on the Scarborough Reef or Spratly Islands, a vast uninhabited archipelago. The United States as a result now rejects Beijing’s claims in the waters surrounding Vanguard Bank off Vietnam, Lucania Shoals off Malaysia, waters considered in Brunei’s exclusive economic zone and Natuna Besar off Indonesia, Pompeo said. “Any PRC action to harass other states’ fishing or hydrocarbon development in these waters – or to carry out such activities unilaterally – is unlawful,” Pompeo said. Pompeo also rejected Beijing’s southernmost claim of James Shoal, some 1,800km (1,150 miles) from the Chinese mainland, saying the area, administered by Malaysia, was completely submerged by water and therefore cannot determine a maritime zone. The 2016 decision was issued by a tribunal under the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea. Pompeo noted that China is a party to it and called the ruling legally binding. The United States, however, is one of the few countries that is not part of the convention, with conservatives opposing any loss of autonomy to a global body. The South China Sea statement comes amid rising tensions surrounding China, including a deadly border clash last month with India that Pompeo called part of a strategy by Beijing to challenge its neighbours. Trump has also strongly criticised China for not doing more to stop the coronavirus pandemic. After bipartisan calls in Congress, Trump also stepped up pressure on China over its incarceration of more than one million Uighurs and other Turkic Muslims. The United States last week imposed sanctions on Chinese officials including Chen Quanguo, the Communist Party chief in the western region of Xinjiang. China on Monday took tit-for-tat action against some of its outspoken critics in Congress, including Senators Marco Rubio and Ted Cruz and Representative Chris Smith. Source. Ecns
14. PLA General Hospital completes first domestic robot-assisted TKR BEIJING, It’s learned from the People’s liberation Army General Hospital(PLAGH) that Professor Chen Jiying and Associate Professor Chai Wei, together with their team under the hospital’s department of orthopedics, have successfully completed a case of robot-assisted total knee replacement (TKR) surgery with China's homegrown robot, marking an innovative breakthrough in the field of domestic robot-assisted surgery. Robot-assisted artificial joint replacement surgery is a frontier topic of medical research both at home and abroad. In this operation, a type of orthopedic surgical robot developed by China was used for the first time. Experts from the PLAGH’s department of orthopedics have participated in the whole process of the robot’s development. More than 500 preliminary tests were carried out to ensure its stability, safety, and accuracy in clinical applications. As one of the earliest hospitals in China to carry out robot-assisted joint replacement surgery, the PLAGH’s department of orthopedics has successfully completed the world's first 5G technology-guided robot-assisted total hip replacement surgery. So far, they have completed nearly 400 robot-assisted joint replacement surgeries, accounting for more than one-third of the total number of similar surgeries in China. Source. Chinamil
15. Hong Kong to Probe Democratic Camp Primaries For Subversion Hong Kong chief executive Carrie Lam on Monday said the authorities are investigating whether or not the weekend's primaries, which saw more than 600,000 people show up to select pro-democracy candidates in September's Legislative Council (LegCo) elections, were in breach of a draconian security law recently imposed on the city by the ruling Chinese Communist Party. "If this so-called primary election's purpose is to achieve the ultimate goal ... of objecting to and resisting every policy initiative of the Hong Kong ... government, then it may fall into the category of subverting state power, which is now one of the four types of offenses under the new national security law," Lam said. Hong Kong's Constitutional and Mainland Affairs Bureau (CMAB) said in a statement that the government had received complaints that the primaries "may have allegedly interfered with and manipulated" the elections and jeopardized the integrity of the electoral process. Article 22 of China's National Security Law for Hong Kong bans anyone from "seriously interfering in, disrupting or undermining the performance of duties and functions in accordance with the law by the body of central power of the People's Republic of China or the body of power of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region by force or threat of force or other unlawful means." "The government is now conducting an in-depth investigation and will seek legal advice if necessary," a CMAB spokesman said in a statement on Monday. "In case of any violation of the relevant laws and regulations, the Government will immediately refer the case to relevant law enforcement agencies for investigation and apprehension in accordance with the law," it said. "If anyone is found to have committed acts of deceit or violated any law during the electoral process, the government will handle the case in a serious manner and there shall be no tolerance," the statement said, adding that the government doesn't recognize the "so-called primaries" as an approved part of the democratic process. Some complaints also claimed that the people standing in line to vote had breached a current ban on large public gatherings. The Communist Party-backed Ta Kung Pao newspaper chimed in with an editorial on Monday, likely indicating that the pressure to pursue the organizers of the primaries is coming straight from Beijing. "The ... primary election violated Articles 22 and 29 of the national security law's provisions on subversion of state power, obstructing government departments and manipulating elections," the paper said. Organizers said 610,000 people turned out in Hong Kong over the weekend to vote in the primaries, despite warning notes struck by officials, a raid targeting the poll organizer's office, and a new spike in coronavirus cases. People lined up between socially distanced markers over both days at 250 polling stations in diverse locations across the city to cast their votes, which will help pro-democracy parties coordinate their election strategy in a bid to win a majority in the city's Legislative Council (LegCo).
The high turnout came despite warnings from government officials that the primaries could be in breach of a draconian security law imposed by the ruling Chinese Communist Party on Hong Kong on June 30, bypassing LegCo and undermining the city's promised freedoms of speech and association. A police raid on the offices of the Hong Kong Public Opinion Research Institute (PORI), the polling organization tasked with running the election, appeared to have done little to frighten people off. Chung Kim-wah, assistant professor of social policy at Hong Kong's Polytechnic University who works with PORI, said the more traditional parties in the pro-democracy camp could lose out to more radical activists in the primaries.
Benson Wong, a political cultural scientist at the Hong Kong Baptist University, said the imposition of the national security law by China had collapsed any distinction between Hong Kong and mainland China in many people's minds. "Hongkongers feel that we are now under a single system under the national security law," Wong said. "So they may think why not vote for someone a bit more radical both in terms of their speech and action to take on the government in LegCo?" Wong said even the mainstream opposition parties were sounding more radical in the wake of the national security law. "There are also some regarded as non-traditional pro-democracy parties, and they may resonate more with voters," he said. Ma Yue, an associate professor in the department of politics at CUHK, said there will be scant use for traditional parliamentarians in the next LegCo, as the president and security guards have already begun physically removing pro-democracy members who filibuster, protest, or otherwise object to government legislation. "I think many people think there won't be much room for debate or deliberation in the next session of LegCo," Ma said. "So it doesn't really matter so much ... if they vote for [newcomers]." "I think most people are just happy to find people who are willing to sit in LegCo." Taiwan Citizen’s Front founder Jiang Min-yan said the huge turnout for the primaries had sent a strong message to the authorities in a city where constant police violence and thousands of arrests have dampened street protests and where permission for mass rallies and demonstrations is often refused. "There was so much resistance in the primaries ... even if street protests are proving unsustainable," Jiang said. "This democratic primary was actually a vote of no-confidence in the national security law." He said the law has already created a chilling effect in Hong Kong. Source. Chinadaily
16. Philippines tells China to comply with 2016 arbitral ruling over SCS Manila [Philippines], Even as Beijing with its aggressive actions continues to bully its smaller neighbours, the Philippines has publicly called on China to comply with 2016 arbitral ruling which had ruled that China has no 'historic rights over the waters of South China Sea'. "Compliance in good faith with the award would be consistent with the obligations of the Philippines and China under international law, including UNCLOS (United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea) to which both parties are signatories," Foreign Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. was quoted as saying in a statement, according to a report in the GMA News. The Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague, Netherlands had ruled that China has no 'historic rights' over the waters of the South China Sea. In its ruling, it also said that China has interfered with traditional Philippine fishing rights at Scarborough Shoal, even as Beijing claimed historic rights to the waters under the nine-dash line, which the tribunal said is contrary to the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) that determines which countries can claim economic exploitation rights, based on geographic features. Locsin termed the award a "milestone in corpus of international law, the cornerstone of a rule-based regional and international order" and added that it represents a victory, not just for the Philippines, but for the community of consistently law-abiding nations. "The Philippines, as a law-abiding, peace-loving and responsible member of the international community, reaffirms on this occasion its adherence to the award and its enforcement without any possibility of compromise or change. The award is non-negotiable," said the Foreign Secretary. China claims virtually entire South China Sea, something which is contested heavily by several countries in the region. As per the report, some parts of the waters that fall within Manila's exclusive economic zone was renamed West Philippine Sea by the Philippine government. Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte, who has sought friendly ties with China has vowed to raise it with China "at a proper time". But the friendly overtures from the President has not dented China from maintaining aggressive action in the South China Sea where it has installed military outposts in contested territories, objecting to freedom of navigation even as it encroached on Philippine waters. "The Tribunal authoritatively ruled that China's claim of historic rights to resources within the sea areas falling within the 'nine-dash line' had no basis in law," said Locsin while adding that rather, claims to historic rights, or other sovereign rights or jurisdiction that exceed the geographic and substantive limits of maritime entitlements under UNCLOS, are "without legal effect". "We commemorate the issuance of the award as a celebration of the rule of law as a means to settle disputes amicably, achieve peace, advance a rules-based and equitable international order, foster cooperation among friendly, responsible and civilized nations and clearly mark out who would be in the wrong to insist on claims contrary to this award," Locsin was quoted as saying. The Permanent Court of Arbitration issued ruling on a dispute between the Philippines and China over maritime claims in the South China Sea, particularly who has the right to exploit resources in the strategic territory. China had decided to boycott the court proceedings, saying that the latter did not have the jurisdiction to decide on the matter. Beijing had also refused to accept the South China Sea arbitration award issued by the Permanent Court of Arbitration in Hague. Earlier this month, the Philippines has warned Beijing of "the severest response" if Chinese military exercises in the disputed South China Sea spill over into Philippine territory. Philippine Foreign Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr., in a video message cited by CNN on Friday, was quoted as saying that the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) has been conducting naval exercises around Paracel Islands since July 1. The disputed Paracel Islands in the South China Sea is being claimed by China and Vietnam. Source. ecns
at 3:31 AM
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment