CHINA: Party Watch Weekly Report 3|23 3.21.2020-3.27.2020

Highlights
Xi Jinping presided over a symposium for entrepreneurs, in which he urged them to “carry forward the entrepreneurial spirit” and promote private enterprises’ role in China’s economic development. His speech was widely publicized and promoted through People’s Daily commentator articles (see United Front Work section).
Xi completed a tour of Jilin, where he discussed the 14th Five Year Plan (see Senior Leaders section).
Senior Leaders
Guo Shengkun: Take Vigorous Action to Resolve the Contradictions of Petitions in Order to Safeguard the Legitimate Rights of the Masses and Build a Favorable Social Environment People’s Daily
7.18 On 17 July, Politburo member and head of the Commission for Political and Legal Affairs of the Central Committee Guo Shengkun (郭声琨) provided remarks on improving the means of handling public complaints and petitions. Guo told attendees to persevere in maintaining a “Fengqiao Experience” for the new era, thoroughly carry out special action to investigate and resolve petitions pertaining to the epidemic, integrate resources, and strive to tackle problems at the onset. He also emphasized the need to improve the effectiveness of petition oversight mechanisms and improve the channels in which petitions are delivered. State Councilor and Secretary of the State Council Xiao Jie (肖捷) also attended the meeting. At General Meeting of the Charity Law Enforcement and Inspection Group, Wang Chen Emphasizes: Promote Fully Effective Implementation of the Charity Law, Make a Contribution to Push for a Comprehensive Moderately Prosperous SocietyPeople's Daily
7.19 At the first general meeting of the Charity Law Enforcement and Inspection Group on 17 July, Politburo member and National People’s Congress Standing Committee Vice Chair Wang Chen (王晨) emphasized using the guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, combining epidemic prevention and control work with better enforcement of the Charity Law, and promoting comprehensive and effective implementation of law to develop charitable activities, improve the social safety network, and contribute to the foundation of a comprehensively moderately prosperous society. Wang stressed strict adherence to each term of the law and the improvement of inspection channels and methods.
According to Xinhua
, the Charity Law Enforcement and Inspection Group will perform inspections of 6 provinces, commission 6 other provinces and Beijing to perform their own inspections, and hold a second meeting to draft a report of their findings in mid-August. CCP Central Committee Issues “Regulations on the Election Work of CCP Grassroots Organizations”Xinhua
7.20 The CCP Central Committee issued regulations pertaining to election work in CCP organizations on 13 July. The corresponding notification included the regulations in full and pointed out that the election work of grassroots CCP organizations in the new era corresponds to the general requirements and organizational line of the party in the new era. According to the notification, the stipulations and implementation of the regulation have important significance in developing intra-party democracy, respecting and guaranteeing the democratic rights of cadres, establishing rules for party organization elections, strengthening the political abilities and organizational strength of grassroots party organizations, forming the foundation for consolidating the long-term staying power of the party, and forming a bastion for the party’s activities. The notification requested all levels of the party to strengthen the ‘four consciousnesses’ (四个意识), consolidate the ‘four confidences’ (四个自信), achieve the ‘two defends’ (两个维护), and ensure the proper proliferation and implementation of the regulations. Central Political and Legal Affairs Commission: Strike a Severe Blow Against Criminal Activities Damaging the Order of the Market Economy Xinhua
7.21 The Political and Legal Affairs Commission announced it would “strike a severe blow” against contract fraud, illegal business operations “and other crimes which damage the order of the market economy and illegal, criminal activities that encroach on business operators and property rights.” The Commission also published a “Guiding Opinion on Legally Protecting and Serving Economic and Social Development Under Conditions of the Normalization of Epidemic Prevention and Control.” The document said authorities should reduce detainment as an enforcement measure, reduce “societal antagonism,” promote social harmony and stability, carefully use property-based enforcement measures, appropriately handle civil disputes related to the epidemic, rationally adopt civil administrative measures, and encourage parties involved in disputes to seek compromise and resolution through methods like settlements or mediation. It also called for innovation in the public political and legal services system, and “provision of more high-quality political and legal public goods.” While Visiting Jilin, Xi Jinping Emphasized Maintaining the New Development Concept to Deeply Implement the Northeast Revitalization Strategy and Accelerate Comprehensive Revitalization of of Jilin in the New Era Xinhua
7.24 From 22 July to 24 July, Xi Jinping conducted an inspection tour of Jilin Province. During the tour, he urged cadres to earnestly implement the party center’s decisions, continue the work of stable progress, maintain the new development concept, maintain the fight against the three tough battles, firmly do well in “six stabilities” (六稳) comprehensively carry out “six safeguards” (六保) tasks, implement in-depth the Northeast revitalization strategy, obtain victory in achieving a moderately prosperous society and poverty alleviation. Xi Jinping also pointed out the importance of the upcoming 14th Five Year Plan, noting that it is “the first five year plan on the new journey to build a modern socialist country.” While on the inspection tour, Xi visited the Songliao plain agricultural area, the Siping Battle Memorial Hall, a residential community complex in Changchun, the Changchun New District, and the FAW Group auto manufacturing company. On the final day of the inspection tour, Xi Jinping provided remarks to Jilin provincial authorities. In his remarks, Xi emphasized high-quality economic growth, rural revitalization, the protection of people’s livelihood and property, and lastly, the implementation of the party’s organizational line in the new era.
Propaganda Work
Zhong Sheng: “The Rumor Gang” Destroys its Own ReputationPeople’s Daily
7.18 People’s Daily
published a commentary under its Zhong Sheng byline, which represents the opinions of the People’s Daily international department, that accuses various American politicians and national security figures of deliberately spreading falsehoods about China. The article begins by stating, “Relying on the technique of spreading rumors will not resolve the US crisis, it will not bring about prosperity for the US, and it especially will not stop China’s advances forwards.” The article alludes to Attorney General Bill Barr’s 16 July comments
that China’s was “engaged in an economic blitzkrieg” to replace the US role in the global economy and responds to the accusation by saying it was a lie and that “The international community sees clearly that the US repeatedly uses any method to suppress or intimidate other countries.” The article also accuses US politicians of looking at the Sino-US relationship as a zero-sum game where one wins and the other loses. Ren Ping: Always Placing the Security of People’s Lives and Property FirstPeople’s Daily
7.19 A commentary authored by the Ren Ping (任平) byline praised the role of the CCP in flood control and disaster relief activities. It singled out in particular Xi Jinping’s 17 July speech that exhorted cadres to action and tied flood control and disaster relief with the safety of people’s lives and property, food security, economic security, social security, and national security. Ren Ping described cadres as the “strong fortress” and “vanguard” in the fight against nature, and dove into various anecdotes on how cadres, the military, public security, firefighters, and civilians contributed to the struggle. According to Ren Ping, the disasters will further unite the Chinese people and elevate their spirits. The commentary concluded by tying flood control efforts with the conclusion of the 13th Five Year Plan and wider goals of building a moderately prosperous society and alleviating poverty. Cut off the Black Hand of DPP Authorities [Causing] Chaos in Hong KongPeople's Daily
7.19 A non-authoritative commentary under the He Li (禾立) pen name said that Taiwan authorities’ reactions to the Hong Kong National Security Law (HKNSL) showed their “guilty conscience” and “exposed their sinister ‘reject unification, plot independence’(拒统谋独) motive for meddling in Hong Kong affairs.” The commentary alleged that the Democratic Progressive Party “colluded with ‘Hong Kong independence’ forces” and sought to whip up anti-China sentiment in Taiwan for the party’s own political benefit. It concluded by referring to the 2005 Anti-Secession Law and the HKNSL as “two sharp swords hanging high [overhead], leaving ‘Taiwan independence’ and ‘Hong Kong independence’ separatist elements with nowhere to hide. If DPP authorities and ‘Taiwan independence’ forces obstinately persist in going about things the wrong way and try in vain to continue making chaos in Hong Kong, they will inevitably eat their own bitter fruit (自食恶果).”
United Front Work
Xi Jinping: Stimulate the Vitality of the Market, Promote Entrepreneurial Spirit and Enterprises Playing a Greater RoleXinhua
7.21 Xi Jinping presided over a symposium for entrepreneurs on 21 July, urging them to “carry forward the entrepreneurial spirit” and promote private enterprises’ role in China’s economic development. Xi delivered a speech in which he emphasized the unprecedented pressure that the epidemic put on various market players and praised various enterprises for their positive contribution to the epidemic control and prevention. Xi urged entrepreneurs to strengthen their confidence and continue to promote technological innovation while stressing the importance of “protecting [China’s] social productivity” and doing a good job of the “six stabilities” (六稳) and of the “six safeguards” (六保) implementation. In order to do so, Xi first urged the implementation of policies to support market players. Second, he suggested improving the legal system to protect enterprises’ rights. Third, Xi offered to build a “close [but] clean” (亲清) political and business relationships. Last, he urged Chinese entrepreneurs to grow patriotism, innovation, integrity, social responsibility, and an international vision. He ended his speech by pointing out that the “14th Five-Year Plan” period would be the first five years of a “new journey of comprehensively building a modernized socialist country” based on the “comprehensive establishment of a moderately prosperous society.” Strengthen Faith, Confront Hardships, Fight for Good Results in the Year’s Economic Development: Study and Implement General Secretary Xi Jinping’s Important Speech at Entrepreneurs’ Conference People's Daily
7.23 A commentator article discussed Xi Jinping’s 21 July speech and China’s post-COVID-19 economic recovery, saying Xi’s speech “deeply analyzed the domestic and international [economic] situation, fully affirmed the achievements earned in our country’s economic prevention and control and economic development, highly evaluated the fully important utility displayed by all categories of market entities, [and] emphasized that we must strengthen faith, confront hardships, work hard to make up for the losses caused by the epidemic, [and] fight for good results in the year’s economic development.” The commentary praised indicators of economic improvement in the second quarter as a “substantial foundation” for continued recovery, but noted that the current global epidemic and economic situation was “grim and complex,” and China’s economy faces “unprecedented” challenges and pressures. It listed advantages of China’s “ulta-large scale” economy and some of the key economic policies the government is pursuing, and emphasized that the advantages and prosperity of China’s economy could help drive China’s development and global recovery alike. Protect and Excite the Vitality of Market Entities: Study and Implement General Secretary Xi Jinping’s Important Speech at Entrepreneur’s Conference People's Daily
7.24 A second commentator article on Xi Jinping’s 21 July speech at an entrepreneurs’ conference focused on Xi’s proposed policies for stimulating the vitality of market entities, which “hold major significance for realizing greater development.” The commentary praised market entities as a source of economic productivity, wealth, and growth, as well as their important economic and logistical role during the epidemic, under Party and government guidance. The commentary emphasized that to protect and excite the vitality of market entities, “[entities] must unite thinking and action under the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech and important directives, and the Central Committee’s strategic policies.” It listed general economic policies the government was pursuing, including “according to law, equally protect the property rights and right to autonomous operation of state-owned, privately run, foreign investment, and enterprises of all other types of ownership systems.” With regards to business-government relations, “give full play to the market’s deciding use in resource allocation, better bring forth the use of the government, provide more excellent public services, support entrepreneurs in founding businesses through perseverance, taking root in the Chinese market, and thoroughly developing the Chinese market.” National CPPCC Convenes Special Consultation Meeting on “Pushing Innovative Cooperation in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area,” Wang Yang Attends and Gives Speech People's Daily
7.23 On 22 July, the National Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) held a meeting on cooperation in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau “Greater Bay Area,” which included a speech from Politburo Standing Committee member and CPPCC chair Wang Yang (汪洋). In his speech, Wang emphasized the importance of cooperation in the area from a “strategic and comprehensive” perspective, as well as “holding fast to the root of ‘One Country’ [while] making use of the benefits of ‘Two Systems’ and defending foundations of stability,” “eliminating bottlenecks and limits that influence innovative factors and free flows,” and “building an open model of cooperation [that is] highly innovative, further enriching the meaning of ‘One Country, Two Systems’ in practice.” State Council member Wang Yong (王勇) also spoke, noting that the construction of the Greater Bay Area was the “personal scheme, personal order, personally promoted major national strategy” of Xi Jinping, with innovative cooperation a key component of the plan.
“During Investigation in Jiangsu Zhao Leji Emphasized Follow Up Supervision and Innovation Supervision to Continue Promote the Implementation of the ‘Six Stabilities’ and ‘Six Safeguards’”CCDI-NSC
7.19-22 Central Commission for Disciplinary Inspection Secretary Zhao Leji (赵乐际) conducted an investigation in Jiangsu on how to implement the recent policy goals of the CCP. During the inspection, Zhao visited workers at XCMG Group company, Taishan Village in Huaian City, CRRC Nanjing Puzhen Co., and grassroots-level cadres to inquire into the implementation of the pandemic response, flood relief, and return to work policies recently implemented as well as difficulties faced by workers and local anti-corruption work.
Central Military Commission
In Pre-8/1 Inspection of Air Force Aviation University, Xi Jinping Emphasizes: Deepen Reform and Innovation, Unceasingly Raise the Level of School Administration and Education; Expresses Holiday Wishes to All the PLA’s Commanders, the People’s Armed Police Officers, and MilitiaXinhua
7.23 In anticipation of 1 August, Army Day, Xi Jinping visited the PLA’s Air Force Aviation University in Changchun. In his visit to the university, he exhorted listeners to remember the “glorious history” of the CCP’s first aviation school, and “develop and promote” the spirit of that school. He also visited the university’s drone laboratory, and called for greater research of unmanned combat, construction of specialized drones, strengthening the real-combat aspect of educational drills, and strengthening training in the use of drones and the talent of operators. In an “important speech,” Xi emphasized implementing “the New-Era Party’s Strong Army Thought” and “New-Era military educational policy,” as well as “deepening reform and innovation, unceasingly raising the level of school administration and education, [and] working hard to found schools and build and develop new aspects [of them].” He said military schools must have “stronger party construction and ideological-political construction, implement the requirements of fully and strictly [following] Party governance (全面从严治党), [and] guarantee all work of the school persists in a staunch, proper political orientation.” Precisely Link Up Forces, Closely Combine Battlefields: Conscientiously Study and Implement the Important Speech of Chairman Xi During His Inspection of Air Force Aviation UniversityPLA Daily
7.24 A PLA Daily
commentator article responded to Xi Jinping’s speech at the PLA’s Air Force Aviation University, saying the speech “put forth important directives on strengthening new-era military academy education and cultivating military talent, profoundly explained how to manage an academy, how to educate on basic, comprehensive, and directional major problems, indicated directions for military academies’ construction and development, [and] provided [guidance] to follow, with major and far-reaching significance.” The commentary highlighted three main themes of the speech: the importance of strong talent and strong academies for a strong army, the need to more closely link the classroom to the battlefield (particularly through specialized study of modern warfare), and the importance of science for future development. A Milestone of Chinese Spaceflight’s Journey Further Into Deep SpacePLA Daily
7.24 A PLA Daily
commentator article commemorated the 23 July launch of China’s first independent Mars mission, with the rover Tianwen-1. Beyond the rover’s specific scientific mission, the commentary said it would “realize the technological strides of our country in the field of deep space exploration; at the same time establishing an independent and autonomous deep space exploration engineering system, promoting the sustainable development of our country’s deep space exploration activities. The commentary referred to accomplishments in spaceflight technology as an important symbol of China’s level of achievement and strength in science and technology, and said that the successful launch of Tianwen-1 showed that leadership and independence in technological innovation could win opportunities and advantages.
International Liaison Work
7.23 International Department Assistant Head Li Mingxiang (李明祥) participated in the opening ceremony for an online training seminar for Burkinabé People's Movement for Progress (MPP) cadres. Other participants included MPP President Simon Compaoré
.
Organization Work
CPCC Organization Department Distributes Notification: In Flood Control and Disaster Relief Fully Utilize the Role of Grassroots Party Leadership as a Fortress for Fighting and the Vast Party’s Vanguard Role People’s Daily
7.19 People’s Daily
published an article responding to the CPCC Organization Department’s notification regarding flood relief.. The article calls for responsible leadership from cadres at all levels in affected areas, grassroots cadres and party leadership to do their duties in relief against the natural disaster and prioritizing the relief, party leadership in unaffected areas to support the affected areas and organize their workers to help with disaster relief, and called on “party committees and organizations at all levels to take the initiative to perform their duties and effectively.” Basic Compliance for New-Era Grassroots Party Organization Election Work People’s Daily
7.21 A People’s Daily
commentator article responded to the new “CCP Grassroots Organization Election Work Regulations.” The article said the new regulations were made “under the guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era” and had “major significance” for “making full use of internal Party democracy, honoring and guaranteeing the democratic rights of Party members, standardizing grassroots Party organizations’ elections, [and] strengthening grassroots Party organizations’ political capability and organizational strength.” It noted that “since the 18th Party Congress, the CCPCC with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core has highly valued grassroots Party organizations’ elections work” and that improving the Party’s leadership system and its centralized, unified organizational system would help the modernization of national governance. The article also emphasized proper discipline and supervision for implementation of the new regulations, and called for party committees to adopt measures to propagandize and fully implement the new regulations, ensuring Party members have “ideological and active consciousness” for implementing the regulations.
7.20 Wang Hong
(王宏) was appointed vice minister of the Ministry of Natural Resources of the People's Republic of China.
7.20 Wu Dejin
(吴德金) was appointed deputy head of the National Railway Administration.
7.24 Wang Daoshu
(王道树) was appointed chief economist of the State Taxation Administration
