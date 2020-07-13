CHINA: Party Watch Weekly Report 3|36

Highlights
The Politburo met to discuss new regulations for party building in the military and grassroots organization elections. A subsequent Politburo study session discussed implementing the Party’s “organizational line” (see Senior Leaders section).
The Central Political and Law Commission convened a pilot mobilization meeting marking a new “education and rectification” campaign focused on China’s political and legal system, signaling the onset of another nationwide anti-corruption probe. The next day, Ministry of Public Security Head Zhao Kezhi kicked off a rectification campaign focused on public security organs (see Party Discipline section).
A People's Daily commentator series defended the Hong Kong national security law and declared "the era of the Chinese people watching others’ expressions and relying on them for the air they breathe is gone forever" (see Propaganda Work section).
Senior Leaders
CCP Politburo Convenes Meeting, Deliberates “CCP Military Party Building Regulations” and “CCP Grassroots Organization Election Work Regulations”Xinhua
6.29 Xi Jinping presided over a CCP Politburo meeting, which discussed two new regulations. discussed. The first, titled “CCP Military Party Building Regulations” (中国共产党军队党的建设条例), is intended to “carry out the Central Military Commission Chairman responsibility system (军委主席负责制) and ensure the Party’s absolute leadership over the military” as well as maintain the goals and missions of the military. According to the meeting, the regulation was designed to “promote the transformation of the Party’s political and organizational superiority into winning advantages.”
The second regulation, the “CCP Grassroots Organization Election Work Regulation” (中国共产党基层组织选举工作条例), is designed to develop the Party’s “internal democratic elections” and “strengthen the organizational power” of those at the grassroots level within Chinese politics. The regulation is reportedly designed to improve the quality of elections and guarantee the rights of Party members. The Politburo emphasized that it wanted to “reasonably delegate representatives, optimize the representative structure, and ensure the proportion of front-line representation of production and work” and prioritize maintaining the integrity of its members. At Politburo 21st Collective Study Session, Xi Jinping Emphasizes Implementing and Carrying Out the Party’s Organizational Line for a New Era Well, Unceasingly Obtaining Strong, Powerful Party Construction Xinhua
6.29 At a 29 June Politburo study session, Xi Jinping emphasized that organizational construction is the foundation of party construction and the Party’s organizational line serves its political line. Xi said the organizational line of the New Era “provides compliance with science for strengthening party organization construction, and provides an important guarantee for strengthening the Party’s creative, cohesive, and fighting strengths.” Xi said the Party’s history demonstrates that “whenever the Party persevered in the correct organizational line, Party organizations flourished and developed, and the Party’s undertakings advanced smoothly,” whereas the Party suffered setbacks when deviating from the line. Xi called for persisting in and improving the Party’s leadership and the development of Socialism With Chinese Characteristics; emphasized “arming the whole Party with the Party’s scientific theories”; pointed to a need for grasping the construction of the party organization system well, as strict organizational systems are the advantage and strength of Marxist parties; emphasized the construction of “office-holding backbone ranks” and talent; and called for proper construction of the party organization structure. During Guizhou Inspection, Li Keqiang Emphasizes Doing People’s Livelihood Work Well, Pushing for Reform and Innovation, Strengthening Development MomentumPeople’s Daily
7.8 From 6-7 July, Politburo Standing Committee Member and State Council Premier Li Keqiang (李克强) inspected the cities of Tongren and Guiyang in Guizhou Province, accompanied by the provincial party secretary and governor. During a factory visit, Li expressed concern about poverty alleviation targets and rural workers’ employment and discussed the situation of migrant workers who, due to the epidemic, “had to find employment in their hometowns.” Li strongly emphasized the importance of employment for the people’s livelihood and called on governments to “think of every possible way to ensure and expand employment.” He also visited impoverished households destroyed by landslides amid record flooding and exhorted local cadres to help disaster-affected communities resettle, where he discussed assistance to victims and flood control measures, including implementation of “the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s recent important guidance on flood-control and disaster relief work.” Li met with village residents to discuss anti-poverty work and the relocation of poor residents from “places not suitable for development.” He also heard reports on investment goals in the province and government service reforms. During an Inspection of Tibet, Wang Yang Emphasized Adhering to and Implementing the Party’s Strategy for Governing Tibet in the New Era and the Promotion of Tibet’s the Long-term Peace and Stability and High-quality Development Xinhua
7.8 Politburo Standing Committee Member and CPPCC Chairman Wang Yang (汪洋) conducted an inspection tour of Tibet from 6-8 July. Wang emphasized the need to focus on long-term strategies to prevent anti-secession activities, prevent and resolve major risks and challenges, and strengthen the foundation of Tibet’s stability in order to safeguard national reunification and strengthen national unity. Wang emphasized the need to do well in national unity work by focusing on awareness of the ethnic Chinese community, and prioritizing the instruction of history, improving education, popularizing a common language, and expanding ethnic exchange.
On the matter of religion, Wang emphasized the need to conduct religious work on the basis of improving the sinification of Tibetan Buddhism. In particular, he attached importance to managing religious activities according to the law, guiding the national consciousness of laymen, emphasizing the cultivation and education of religious figures, enhancing the fine traditions of patriotism, and improving the mutual adaptability of religion and socialism. Lastly, Wang highlighted the importance of people-centered development in regards to poverty alleviation, education, rural revitalization, and ecological protection.
Propaganda Work
PD Commentator Series on Hong Kong National Security Legislation
7.1-7.5 People’s Daily
published a series of Commentator Articles defending the decision to pass national security legislation for Hong Kong against international criticism.
The first article, titled “The Anchor of the Long and Steady Course of ‘One Country, Two Systems
,” marked the passing of the new law as an important stage of Hong Kong’s history and discussed challenges to the “One Country, Two Systems” policy. The article rebuked external responses to the law, reiterating that no country has the right to interfere in Hong Kong’s affairs and defended the new legislation, saying that the law got rid of loopholes in Hong Kong’s extant law and allowed the government to ensure national security against disorder.
The second article, titled “The Seawall of Hong Kong’s Long-term Prosperity and Stability
,” focused specifically on Hong Kong’s national security and the newly passed National Security Law. The article remarks that while the foundation for national security in the SAR is strong, it needed help dealing with recent movements that threatened its stability. The article justifies the passing of the new legislation to establish better national security in the SAR.
The third article, titled “A Solid Guarantee for Hong Kongers’ Rights and Freedom
,” argues in favor of the national security law in the context of protests by stating that the turmoil from protests made it impossible for the government to ensure the safety and freedom of its citizens, calling the turmoil “the enemy of the people.” The article argues for the newly passed legislation by stating that “The [legislation] clearly rules that safeguarding national security in the HKSAR should abide by an important legal doctrine and stresses ‘Respecting and guaranteeing human rights.”’
The fourth article, titled “Legal Support for Safeguarding National Security in Hong Kong
” expands on the national security law and gives reasons for its necessity. The article describes the jurisdiction of the Public Security Office versus typical Hong Kong authorities, explaining that typically Hong Kong authorities handle matters of security; but in cases of foreign powers being involved, particularly severe events that regular authorities could not ordinarily respond to, and serious threats to the country’s national security.
The fifth article, titled “Sharp Legal Sword Constraining External Powers’ Meddling in Hong Kong Affairs
,” hailed the passage of the National Security Law, criticized “oppose-China, stoke-chaos-in-Hong Kong elements” and the “external powers” backing them, and accused the Hong Kong Autonomy Act of “maliciously vilifying the National Security Law.” The article described the US’ work on both the HKAA and the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act as “seriously violating international law and the basic norms of international relations.” The article declared, “the era of the Chinese people watching others’ expressions and relying on them for the air they breathe is gone forever (一去不复返了).” The General Office of the CCP Central Committee Forwarded the “Notice of the Central Propaganda Department and the Central Organization Department on Earnestly Organizing and Studying the Third Volume of Xi Jinping: The Governance of China” Xinhua
7.8 The Central Propaganda Department published the third volume of Xi Jinping: The Governance of China. The volume contains 92 of Xi Jinping’s reports, talks, speeches, talks, comments, instructions, and congratulatory letters arranged around 19 topics, spanning the period between October 18, 2017 to January 13, 2020. The notice declared that the volume is instrumental to promoting understanding understanding of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, strengthening the ‘four consciousnesses’ (四个意识), consolidating the ‘four confidences’ (四个自信), and achieving the ‘two defends’ (两个维护), and advancing global understanding of the appeal of the Chinese system.
According to the notice, studying the volume is an important political task. At all levels, theoretical study groups of party committees and party organizations should incorporate the volume in their study plans. The same applies for party and cadre schools, as well as universities, party committee lecture groups, new era civilization practice centers, county level media convergence centers, and the ‘Xuexi Qianguo’ learning platform app, so as to innovatively advance the “[flying] into the homes of ordinary people” of the Party’s scientific theories. Lastly, the notice highlighted the need to connect theory with practice in order to overcome the negative impact of the novel coronavirus, ensure economic stability and well-being, achieve a prosperous society, combat poverty, and seize the opportunity to begin a new national journey in comprehensively constructing socialist modernization.
Observation: Retirement is not a Talisman Against CorruptionCCDI & NSC
7.7 The Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI) and National Supervisory Commission (NSC) published an article on their website about party retirees who were found guilty of corruption after retiring. The article detailed the story of Qu Lianhai (瞿联海), retired Yi County government’s party group member who previously served as Yi County land and resources bureau head and secretary of its party group. Qu was found guilty of corruption charges years after his retirement. He was found to have abused his posts to cede land rights to different companies and personally benefit from the post. The article emphasized that retirement does not allow Party members to get out of their prior crimes. National Political and Legal Personnel’s Education and Rectification Campaign Pilot Commences! Chen Yixin: Bring Forth a Revolution That Points the Knife Inwards and Scrapes Poison off One’s BonesCentral Political and Legal Affairs Commission
7.8 The Central Political and Legal Affairs Commission convened a pilot mobilization meeting marking a new “education and rectification” campaign focused on China’s political and legal system, signaling the onset of another nationwide anti-corruption probe. According to the commission’s Secretary General Chen Yixin (陈一新), the rectification campaign is a “pressing and important political task” that must be conducted as if “scraping poison off one’s bones.” In announcing the campaign, Chen referenced the Yan’an Rectification Movement that consolidated Mao Zedong’s grasp on the CCP multiple times. During the meeting, Chen highlighted the importance of the campaign’s ‘Three Significances’ (三大意义), clarified its ‘Four Tasks’ (四项任务) and grasping the ‘Three Phases’ (三个环节). The announcement of the campaign referred to Xi Jinping’s “series of important directives” on the topic of “New Era political and legal construction of the ranks,” called for the spirit of these directives to be thoroughly implemented, and described the campaign as “truly urgent and extremely necessary” in such a context.
The ‘Three Significances’ refers to the central metaphors of the campaign: “scraping the poison off one’s bones” through “self-revolution,” the “Yan’an Rectification” of “making the muddied waters clean,” and education on the theme of “forging the soul, spreading [our] strength.” The ‘Four Tasks’ are the main goals of the campaign’s pilot program: “get rid of the ‘bad apples,’” “bring the stubborn miasmas and chronic illnesses under control,” “promote heroic, model spirit,” and “upgrade the quality of [cadre] ability.” Finally, the ‘Three Phases’ refers to aspects of the campaign: study and education focused on strengthening political consciousness, investigation of problems to “get rid of ‘bad apples’” and the tendency to be strict with others while being lenient with oneself, and correction and summary as a way to improve rectification and evaluate the program.
The announcement said that launching the pilot program was a “special political task of urgent timing, heavy duty, great difficulty, and high requirements,” and that “all levels of relevant departments and all relevant regions must highly value [the program], strengthen [campaign] group leadership, bring forth new mechanisms to advance [the campaign], practically and effectively act, and ensure that the pilot program obtains real results.” According to the announcement, the pilot will take place from July to October of this year in the relevant political and legal units of five municipal-level and four-county level entities, as well as two prisons. Upon conclusion of the pilot, a nationwide rectification campaign will be rolled out from 2021 through the first quarter of 2022. Zhao Kezhi Emphasizes: Solidly Launch Education and Rectification, Ceaselessly Purify Public Security RanksPeople’s Daily
7.10 On 9 July, the Ministry of Public Security convened a meeting on mobilization for the new “Persist in Political Construction of Police, Comprehensively and Strictly Govern Police” education and rectification campaign, which included a speech by Ministry of Public Security Head Zhao Kezhi (赵克志). Zhao emphasized implementing the spirit of Xi Jinping’s guidance, the Central Committee’s opinions on political construction, and the ministry’s work meeting, strengthening the “four consciousnesses,” “four confidences,” and “two defends,” and closely centering on loyalty to the Party, service to the people, fair law enforcement, and strict requirements for discipline. He said that in its campaign, the ministry must focus on leadership at all levels and use “the courage of self-revolution and spirit of rectification (整风的精神),” work to further solidify loyalty, strengthen party leadership, improve its “political ecology,” and make stricter its goals for disciplined work style. Zhao also called for the ministry to address “impurity” of ideology, politics, organization, and work style, “get rid of bad apples,” purify its ranks, and ensure that the ministry’s ranks “provide a staunch political guarantee for earnestly carrying out the New Era mission and tasks entrusted by the Party and people well.”
Central Military Commission
The CCP Center Issues “Decision Regarding the Adjustment of the Leadership Structure of the Reserve Forces”Xinhua
6.28 From 1 July onwards, China’s reserve forces will be brought under the centralized and unified command of the Central Military Commission. Previously, reserve forces fell under the dual command of military organs and local party committees.
International Liaison Work
6.29 International Department Deputy Head Guo Yezhou (郭业洲) held an exchange with Communist Party of Britain (CPB) General Secretary Robert Griffiths. Other participants included Minister of the Chinese Embassy in the United Kingdom Ma Hui (马辉) and CPB International Secretary John Foster
.
6.30 International Department Head Song Tao (宋涛) and Guo Yezhou participated in the first meeting of the “China-Philippines political parties ‘Belt and Road’ consultation mechanism.’” The meeting focused on “jointly building the ‘Belt and Road’ and jointly promoting the people’s economic welfare’” and resulted in the adoption of a “joint initiative” supporting the “high-quality joint construction of the ‘Belt and Road.’” Other participants included Chinese Ambassador to the Philippines Huang Xilian (黄溪连), Partido Demokratiko Pilipino–Lakas ng Bayan (Philippine Democratic Party–Power of the Nation/PDP–Laban) President and former Senate President Aquilino Martin de la Llana Pimentel III, Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives and Nacionalista Party National Executive Committee member Raneo Abu, Party-List Coalition Leader and House of Representatives Deputy Minority Leader Joseph Stephen Paduano, the Nationalist People's Coalition leader responsible for foreign affairs, and PDP–Laban Vice President and Cagayan Economic Zone Authority Administrator and Chief Executive Officer Raul L. Lambino
.
6.30 International Department Deputy Head Li Jun (李军) held a conversation with Panamanian Democratic Revolutionary Party General Secretary Pedro Miguel González
.
7.1 Song Tao and Guo Yezhou participated in an exchange activity on “joining hands to fight the epidemic and jointly planning for development” with leaders from Vanuatu’s main political parties and members of the Cabinet of Vanuatu. Other participants included Chinese Ambassador to Vanuatu Zhou Haicheng (周海成) and Vanuatuan Prime Minister and Vanua'aku Party President Bob Loughman
.
7.6 International Department Assistant Head Li Mingxiang (李明祥) participated in the opening of a four-day webinar for Sierra Leone People's Party (SLPP) cadres. Other participants included Chinese Ambassador to Sierra Leone Hu Zhangliang (胡张良), SLPP Secretary General Umaru Napoleon Koroma, Sierra Leonean Ambassador to China Ernest Mbaimba Ndomahina, and over 20 mid- and high-level SLPP cadres, including Foreign Minister Nabeela Tunis
.
7.9 Song Tao and Guo Yezhou participated in a meeting on exchange between Yunnan Province and Myanmar’s Mandalay Region organized by the International Department. The meeting featured a written message from State Counsellor of Myanmar Aung San Suu Kyi. Other participants included Yunnan Party Secretary Chen Hao (陈豪), Yunnan Party Standing Committee member and Party Committee Secretary General Liu Huiyan (刘慧晏), Chinese Ambassador to Myanmar Chen Hai (陈海), representatives of the Alibaba Group, Mandalay Region Chief Minister and National League for Democracy Second Vice Chair Zaw Myint Maung, Minister for Commerce of Myanmar Than Myint, and leaders from relevant government departments and businesses from Mandalay region
.
7.9 Guo Yezhou and Chinese Ambassador to Vanuatu Zhou Haicheng held an exchange with Vanuatuan Reunification Movement for Change President and former Prime Minister of Vanuatu Charlot Salwai
.
7.10 Guo Yezhou, who is also the director general of the Silk Road Think Tank Association (SRTA), participated in a videoconference on “global industrial cooperation and ‘Belt and Road’ construction under the assault of the novel coronavirus epidemic.” The teleconference was held under the guidance of the SRTA and jointly organized by the International Department’s China Center for Contemporary World Studies and the Guangdong Institute for International Strategies. More than 30 individuals associated with universities and think tanks in Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, French Polynesia, and elsewhere participated in the videoconference. Other participants included Guangdong Provincial People’s Congress Standing Committee Vice Chair Luo Juan (罗娟), former Thai National Assembly President Bhokin Bhalakula, and former Malaysian House of Representatives Deputy Speaker Ong Tee Keat
.
7.10 International Department Deputy Head Qian Hongshan (钱洪山) held a conversation with United Russia General Council Deputy Secretary Andrei Klimov
.
Organization Work
6.28 Shan Guangxiu
(单广袖) was appointed deputy general manager of China State Construction Engineering Corporation and a member of its party group.
6.30 Yuan Ye
(袁野) was appointed deputy head of the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission and a member of its party committee.
6.30 Tu Gengxin
(涂更新) was appointed head of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and National Supervisory Commission’s Discipline Inspection and Supervision Group at the Ministry of Commerce.
7.1 Hou Kai
(侯凯) was appointed auditor general of the National Audit Office.
7.2 Chen Jianwen
(陈建文) was appointed deputy secretary of the Central State Organs Work Committee.
7.2 Eric Chan
(陈国基) was appointed secretary general of the Committee for Safeguarding National Security of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.
7.2 Edmond Au
(区嘉宏) was appointed director of the Hong Kong Immigration Department.
7.3 Tang Dengjie
(唐登杰) was appointed deputy secretary of the National Development and Reform Commission’s party group.
7.3 Luo Huining
(骆惠宁) was appointed national security advisor of the Committee for Safeguarding National Security of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.
7.3 Zheng Yanxiong
(郑雁雄) was appointed head of the Office for Safeguarding National Security of the Central People’s Government in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.
7.3 Li Jiangzhou
(李江舟) and Sun Qingye (孙青野) were appointed deputy heads of the Office for Safeguarding National Security of the Central People’s Government in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.
7.6 Wu Yongjie
(吴永杰) was appointed general manager of China National Machinery Industry Corporation.
7.6 Xu Qiang
(徐强) was appointed general manager of China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation.
7.7 Wang Chunying
(王春英) was appointed deputy head of the State Administration of Foreign Exchange.
7.10 Cong Liang
(丛亮) was appointed deputy head of the National Development and Reform Commission.
7.10 Liu Liehong
(刘烈宏) was appointed vice minister of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.
7.10 Liu Zhao
(刘钊) was appointed vice minister of the Ministry of Public Security.
7.10 Chang Zhengguo
(常正国) was appointed vice minister of the Ministry of Veterans Affairs.
7.10 Liu Lijian
(刘丽坚) was appointed deputy head of the State Taxation Administration.
7.10 Wang Jingtao
(王京涛) was appointed deputy head of the National Administration of State Secrets Protection
