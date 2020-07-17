July 17, 2020

China promotes mass entrepreneurship

On Wednesday, the State Council did its thing, holding its weekly executive meeting.
 
Top of the agenda: Promoting mass entrepreneurship and innovation

  • Premier Li Keqiang wants everyone and their aunt to start a business (Gov.cn 2):

    • ”The nationwide initiative spurring entrepreneurship and innovation is a crucial underpinning for sustaining and expanding employment, and nurturing and strengthening new drivers of growth.” 

    Li thinks some groups merit extra support:

    • “We need to provide proper guidance for college graduates in their expectations for jobs, and encourage them to start their own businesses.”

     Here’s how the government will help:

    • Financial support for innovators will be increased, with funds allocated to boost the construction of demonstration bases for mass entrepreneurship and innovation.
    • Financial institutions will be encouraged to offer equipment leasing and entrepreneurship-related insurance
  • Entrepreneurship programs that drive employment will be promoted, especially in nursing, elderly care, domestic services, tourism, and e-commerce.

Get smart: Employment is the name of the game.
 
Get smarter: Li has been trying to boost entrepreneurship since he came into office – and he’s been pretty successful. The days of joining a big company for stability are long gone. For many young Chinese, it’s now all about starting your own business or joining a start-up.
 

Gov.cn: 李克强主持召开国务院常务会议 部署深入推进大众创业万众创新 重点支持高校毕业生等群体就业创业等

Gov.cn: China to further catalyze entrepreneurship and innovation, boosting employment for key populations

