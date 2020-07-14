China tightens screws over industrial espionage

Trivium China
Beijing is looking to protect Chinese businesses against industrial espionage by foreign countries.
How will the do it? By beefing up penalties for the theft of trade secrets – via a proposed revision to the criminal code.
Some context: The revision is a part of a wider set of amendments to the criminal code which will be open for public review until August 16.
South China Morning Post has the details:
- “If passed, the punishment for stealing Chinese trade secrets to benefit a foreign entity will be much more severe than the current three-year jail sentence for general trade secret theft.”
- “The new clause will target any person or company that ‘steals, spies, buys, or illegally provides trade secrets to foreign institutions, organisations, and personnel.’”
Why is this happening now?
- One theory is that it’s (yet another) bit of retaliation against the US which has ramped up its prosecution of Chinese entities for industrial espionage.
- Beijing may be trying to create a reciprocal framework to give it some leverage in trade disputes with Washington.
Our take: That’s certainly possible, but China also has a lot more in the way of innovative technology and enviable trade secrets than it used to. This could be a genuine attempt to protect Chinese IP.
In conclusion: Why not both?
