Contextualising Pakistan’s Prime Minister’s Parliamentary Eulogy of Osama Bin Laden

On June 25, 2020, Pakistan’s military-backed Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan made a statement in the National Assembly in which he glorified Osama Bin Laden (OBL) as a ‘martyr’[1], using the term shaheed[2]. This is without doubt a landmark event which needs a closer assessment. This SADF Comment aims to shed light on the rationale behind PM Khan’s eulogy of the former Al Qaeda leader and contextualise it within both domestic and regional trajectories. In order to do so, the following points should be highlighted:
By describing OBL as a martyr, PM Khan suggests that he ‘was a victim rather than an aggressor’. This glorification of Jihadism and international terrorism was not just a slip of the tongue[3]. The fact that there is no official clarification from the PM’s office[4] – nor a public comment by the country’s powerful military – reveals that the remark indeed reflects the view held by most of the country’s leading political decision-makers[5]. Even more: it is a confirmation of the military’s official policy, of the national political leadership’s inclinations, and that of relevant state institutions. This is already well-known.[6] What is new, however, is that such statements are proclaimed publicly – and in the national parliament, no less.
Khan’s statement it is an open and blank confirmation that Pakistan continues to use Jihadism, state terror, and cross-border terrorism as tools in both its domestic and foreign policies. PM Khan would not make such a statement without being sure to be backed by security sector agents, foremost the army and the intelligence service ISI – both of who traditionally function as the main sponsors of the Afghan Taliban and numerous other Jihadi groups. As such, the narrative holding that Pakistan is a victim and persecutor of terrorism is clearly undermined by Khan’s statement – and must be rigorously rejected.
The PM’s eulogy of OBL must be also seen as a ‘strategy of distraction’ from his dramatic policy failures in handling the corona pandemic, the declining economy, and especially his increasing style of authoritarian governance[7]. Khan most-likely used the description of OBL as a martyr as a way of gaining – or regaining – political legitimacy and broaden his social base among the religious right. By openly glorifying international terrorists, he attempts to capitalize on anti-American sentiments[8]. By doing so, Khan intensifies Pakistan’s appeasement policy towards the (rapidly growing) Jihadist elements in the country’s state apparatus and society.
Several observers hold that Khan’s eulogy of OBL would harm the country’s relationship with China. Furthermore, it could lead to negative consequences for the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), the current signature project in their bilateral relations. However,, one can argue that this is not the case. Beijing was able to establish a normal, working relationship with the former Taliban regime. Khan’s appeasement policy towards the Taliban and other religious extremists also upholds the interests of the Chinese government. In fact,, there are indications for an increasing ambivalence in China’s approach towards religious fundamentalist groups. An apparent common interest lies in ensuring that Chinese developments projects – especially the CPEC – will not become the focus of Jihadi groups.
It is interesting to note that through the policy switch from unofficial to open eulogies of OBL, Khan apparently aims to support the image campaign of the Afghan Taliban who gave shelter to Al Qaeda. Obviously, Pakistan hopes to strengthen (or maintain) its relationship with the Afghan Taliban so as to gain more leverage in the intra-Afghan peace process. Consequently, Khan’s OBL statement is a clear indicator that Pakistan is not willing to cease its attempts to influence political trajectories in Afghanistan.
Due to diplomatic influence campaigns, ambiguous policies, Chinese backing, and false hopes among western countries, Islamabad was able to cultivate the image of an active stakeholder in the war on terror. Subsequently, Pakistan’s state-sponsorship of terrorism did not become sufficiently reflected by the international community – which led to benevolent policy approaches towards Islamabad. There is an urgent need for the international community to reassess their relationship with a country which glorifies Jihadism and practices state-sponsorship of terrorism.
Pakistan is one of the most active sponsors of terrorism in South Asia. International experts confirm that the country not only ﬂirts with Jihadism but has in fact used terrorism as an instrument of state policy for decades. Until now, Islamabad had rejected all such accusations. However, its support for the Taliban and the glorification of both OBL and Al Qaeda leaves little to no doubts. Pakistan must be identified as a state which persistently and systematically sponsors terrorism. It is crucial to interiorise that Pakistan will not change its policy regarding the use of jihadi groups and their ideology even as it tries to reassure the international community that it is ready for a drastic transformation. Islamabad’s policy poses a challenge to security and stability in the region at large – and presents a huge risk for people living in areas under the control of Pakistan’s authorities. It is time for the international community to acknowledge that Pakistan is a major part of the problem and not a credible partner when it comes to tackling the problem of jihadism and cross-border terrorism in South Asia. Prime Minister Khan just provided an incontrovertible proof of this hard fact.
[1] It is interesting to note that PM Khan refused in an TV interview to call OBL a terrorist.
[2] A reverential Arabic term for a martyr of Islam, in other words: ‘those to describe those killed defending the faith’.
[3] It is reported that PM Khan initially used the word ‘”killed” for Bin Laden, then stopped himself and corrected to “martyred”’.
[4] Instead of offering an official apology, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Political Communication, Dr Shahbaz Gill, defended Prime Minister Imran, stating that Khan had twice used the word “killed” for bin Laden (in addition to martyred).
[5] Besides a few voices from the political opposition and from civil society criticizing the Khan’s PM statement.
[6] According to the U.S. Department of State’s annual country report on terrorism: ‘…Pakistan remained a safe harbour for other regionally focused terrorist groups. It allowed groups targeting Afghanistan, including the Afghan Taliban and affiliated HQN, as well as groups targeting India, including LeT [Lashkar-e-Taiba] and its affiliated front organizations, and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), to operate from its territory. It did not take action against other known terrorists, such as JeM founder and UN-designated terrorist Masood Azhar and 2008 Mumbai attack “project manager” Sajid Mir, both of whom are believed to remain free in Pakistan’.
[7] There are accusations that PM Imran Khan’s style of governance is becoming increasingly authoritarian. Some of the most critical points include the following dynamics. (1) The ongoing attempt to enact the Citizens Protection (Against Online Harm) Rules, 2020’ which would lead to the establishment of a sweeping state-oversight over the social media sector. (Wolf, 2020, May 26; May 19). (2) The Corona Tiger Relief Force, a volunteer force with the tasks to ‘monitor hoarding, artificial inflation and violation of social distancing guidelines, as well as aid local administrations in ration distribution, public announcements’ initiated by PM Khan. The force operates only in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan. However, it is argued that the formation of this group is ‘politically motivated’ and would serve PM Khan as a ‘personal army’- among other things. (3) The ongoing suppression of political opposition forces, for example the banning of a political party critical of the CPEC (the Jeay Sindh Qaumi Mahaz-Arisar/JSQM-A, a political party in Southern Sindh). (4) The weakening of political-institutional structures, especially through the undermining of the 18th Amendment. There are accusations that Khan’s administration uses the Covid-19 crisis so as to ‘reallocate resources away from provincial governments and towards the central authority’. (5) The further side-lining of the National Assembly.
[8] Khan’s OBL statement came after ‘Pakistan’s foreign office rejected a US state department report accusing Pakistan of remaining a safe haven for regionally-focused terrorist groups’. PM Khan stated that “he regretted Pakistan’s partnership with the US in the war on terror”. Apparently Khan tries to capitalize on the growing ‘anti-American sentiments’ in Pakistan by explicitly emphasizing that OBL ‘had been “martyred” by the United States’- a claim combined with complaints that Washington embarrassed and ‘insulted’ the country (by not informing Islamabad that they intended to enter the country and kill Bin Laden) and ‘used abusive language against us’.
