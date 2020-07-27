Author(s): Ekaterina Sokirianskaia, Lydia U. Kurbanova, Victoria Gurevich, Mareta Dzeitova
Editor(s): Stephen Aris, Matthias Neumann, Robert Orttung, Jeronim Perović, Heiko Pleines, Hans-Henning Schröder, Aglaya Snetkov
Series: Russian Analytical Digest (RAD)
Volume: 255
Publisher(s): Center for Security Studies (CSS) at ETH Zurich; Research Centre for East European Studies at the University of Bremen; Institute for European, Russian, and Eurasian Studies at the George Washington University; German Association for East European Studies (DGO)
Publication Year: 2020
July 27, 2020
Countering Violent Extremism
Author(s): Ekaterina Sokirianskaia, Lydia U. Kurbanova, Victoria Gurevich, Mareta Dzeitova
The topic of this issue is Countering Violent Extremism (CVE). Firstly, Ekaterina Sokirianskaia analyzes the general approaches to countering violent extremism work that have been implemented in the North Caucasus through various governmental and non-governmental agencies. Secondly, Lydia U. Kurbanova analyzes the rhetoric of third-year female students of Chechen State University related to the online recruitment of women into extremist organizations. Thirdly, Victoria Gurevich identifies what makes families unique in their capacity to influence loved ones undergoing violent radicalization, addresses some common misconceptions about their role in the radicalization process, and highlights some potential challenges of family involvement in CVE. Fourthly, Mareta Dzeitova analyzes the context in which prevention work against radicalism and extremism takes place through the prism of the experience of the Genesis Fund, a North Caucasus NGO that has been engaged in such work since 2005.
