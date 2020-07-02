Data-hoover TikTok? Copy-paste routines and censorship raise doubts over popular Chinese app

|
|The facts: The popular video app TikTok owned by Beijing-based company ByteDance is under scrutiny for its data management and censorship practices. The app is currently being investigated by data protection agencies in Denmark and the Netherlands to check compliance with EU data privacy rules. Software experts have discovered that TikTok collects vast quantities of user data by accessing the copy-paste function on iOS devices, registering GPS locations every 30 seconds, and keeping track of other installed apps. The video app has been criticized for censoring content related to human rights issues and discriminating against less attractive or less wealthy users. TikTok has 800 million users worldwide, many of them under 25.
What to watch: While TikTok maker ByteDance has not yet commented on the ongoing investigations in European countries, it has pledged to stop accessing clipboard content on iOS devices. However, software experts have pointed out that the sheer volume of data collected by TikTok far outreaches that of other social media apps. India’s decision to ban TikTok and more than 50 other Chinese apps highlights the growing politicization of what was once mainly economic competition in the tech sector. ByteDance, whose relations to the Chinese Communist Party are unclear, is facing a tough struggle to avoid severe reputational – and possibly financial – damage.
MERICS analysis: “For now, it remains an open question whether
ByteDance’s products, including TikTok, are merely entertainment tools with regretfully low data security standards, or an algorithmic testing ground for China’s authoritarian government going global. As it is difficult for app users to protect themselves, it is up to governments to keep a close eye on this and take necessary protective measures”, says MERICS analyst Kai von Carnap.
