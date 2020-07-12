Dhirubhai Ambani interview ,1985

Aquarter century ago, Dhirubhai Hirachand Ambani put up his first commercial name-plate, that of the Reliance Commercial Corporation, in a corner of a borrowed office in an unpretentious part of Bombay. He couldn't afford his own office then.

Today, the 52-year-old tycoon has a 'Chairman's office' that takes up 8,000 square feet of plush carpeting in downtown Nariman Point. Ambani himself sits in a personal office embellished almost wholly in white, including white telephones. Four floors below is parked a white Cadillac, which Ambani used to use until he switched recently to a gold Mercedes 500. And on most days he prefers to dress in white safari suits that have almost become his sartorial trade mark.

The man himself is a bundle of energy, pacing in and out of his office, hitching up his trousers on an increasingly weighty torso, then sitting for a while to answer questions, and reaching out for a handshake after a wisecrack.

He obviously enjoys his increasing financial muscle, but has a problem with keeping his physical weight down. "I take a walk every morning, and go to the Oberoi health club in the evening. On week-ends, I try to go hiking in the Khandala hills." Although he still checks in at 76 kg, he has lost 14 kg in recent weeks. But even when he exercises or goes through his health club work-outs, his razor-sharp mind is never off business. Share brokers and yarn traders crowd round him constantly at the Oberoi health club.

He is not religious and does no regular pujas, but believes in God. He clearly has less faith in journalists, for he is constantly on his guard during interviews, watching which way the questions are headed, promising confidential information off the record and then delivering some innocuous titbit.

Last fortnight in Bombay, he spoke at length to Senior Editor T.N. Ninan and Senior Correspondent Jagannath Dubashi. Excerpts:

Q. We'd like to start at the beginning. How did you start in life?

A. I had a very humble beginning. My father was a village schoolteacher. I started at the age of 17 as a clerk in a French firm in Aden. Please mention this, because I am proud of it and people should get inspiration from this.

Q. What were you paid?

A. Rs 300 a month. But I rose quickly, and when I left after eight years, I was in charge of retail marketing, getting Rs 1,100 amonth.

Q. Why did you go to Aden?

A. I got the opportunity. I would have gone to South Africa if I had got a job there. Roti ka sawal tha (It was a question of bread).

Q. Did you finish school?

A. I did my matriculation, with only pass marks (laughs).

Q. What was your ambition when you were young?

A. I wanted to buy a car, an old jeep perhaps. I was a member of the Civil Guards, something like today's NCC. We had to salute our officers who went around in jeeps. So I thought: one day I will also ride in a jeep and somebody else will salute me.

Q. Did you think then of starting any industry?

A. Not at all. At 17 you can't expect much, and that too in a small village.

Q. What is the main reason for the success of Reliance Textiles?

A. I have seen over the past 15 years that people with savings do not have the correct avenues for investment. This is particularly true of the salaried and the middle class. They have to invest in bank deposits or units, which do not give very good returns. So more and more middle class people are attracted to my shares, and this is the success of Reliance.

Q. Would you call this Reliance's biggest contribution to industry?

A. What was the situation 15 years ago? Suppose I wanted to start a company: 60 per cent shares I would buy, 20 per cent would go to relatives, and the rest the brokers would get. Now Reliance has created a revolution in the corporate sector. I have 12 lakh investors in Reliance, and this will become five million. Middle class people are joining hands to build something big. In the process, the country benefits.

In 1980, the total resources mobilised in the capital market was Rs 100 crore. Last year, it was Rs 2,500 crore. That shows we had the water but no pumping station. Everybody is now installing pumping stations. Just look at the number of people who have issued debentures.

Q. Do you think your financial strategy could be applied on a broader scale in India?

A. Yes, of course. For our seventh plan we don't have money for power projects, bridges, railways. There is no money with the Government, that is true, but there is money with the public. We can pump that money to a hundred Reliances and build a strong country.

Q. One reason for your success is your ability to manage the external environment. How do you do this?

A. The most important external environment is the Government of India. You have to sell your ideas to the Government. Selling the idea is the most important thing, and for that I'd meet anybody in the Government, I am willing to salaam anyone. One thing you won't find in me and that is an ego.

Q. But if three companies are trying to get the same licence, why does the Government favour you?

A. I tell them that I am putting in my own company's resources, and that the others will have to borrow from the financial institutions. My main edge is that we mobilise our own resources.

Q. Pranab Mukherjee is supposed to have helped get your last four licences.

A. People who wanted to criticise Pranab Mukherjee used me as gunpowder. Pranab was in the Finance Ministry, which does not issue licences. Also, how many people have got licences in India, and how many of them have implemented these licences? The country should salute people who implement projects quickly.

Q. You say the Finance Ministry does not issue licences, but it does decide duty levels, and these have often been structured to help you.

A. I don't think this is true.

Q. The new Government is said to be less friendly towards you, and the report is that they did not allow you to issue a convertible debenture issue, so that you had to go in for a non-convertible debenture issue.

A. We asked for a non-convertible issue and we got it. We don't require more equity, so we don't need to convert the new debentures into equity.

Q. What do you think of Rajiv Gandhi, and of the policies that he is trying to implement?

A. He is a first-class person, very honest, very sincere. And his policies will work. He is not just helping industry, he is helping the country to move faster.

Q. What new projects do you have in mind for Reliance? There is talk of oil exploration, computers, plantations and so on.

A. We will seize every opportunity we get. We continuously monitor every area, but that does not mean we will go into all of them. After all, if I see 100 girls, it doesn't mean I will marry all of them. But I must see all of them before I make my choice, mustn't I?

Q. How do you see your basic role in the company, now that it has grown to such a size?

A. Supervising everything and everybody, seeing that everything runs to schedule, solving problems.

Q. Have you set yourself a goal, like making Reliance the largest company in the country?

A. I would not like to say what I want to do before I do it.