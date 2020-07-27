July 27, 2020
Female Extremist Online Recruitment: “Rhetoric of Unreasonableness”
“Why Is It so Easy to Seduce Us?”
Young Female Students’ Narratives of Extremist Online Recruitment.
By Lydia U. Kurbanova, Chechen State University, Grozny
DOI: 10.3929/ethz-b-000426379
Source: Russia Analytical digest
“Rhetoric of Unreasonableness”
Focus groups showed that the rhetoric of unreasonable ness is the dominant way of problematizing the recruited girls’ departures. As Ibarra and Kitseyuz posit, the use of this rhetorical idiom depends on the ability to describe the situation in terms that highlight concerns about exploitation, manipulations, and brainwashing. In the framework of this rhetoric, the recruited women were described as “trusting”, “naive”, “easily manipulatable”, “submissive”, “weak”, “looking for a brave knight”, “crushed by housework”, “romantic”, “inexperienced”, “not thinking about consequences”, “fleeing from domes tic violence or humiliation”, and “uneducated”. At the same time, a potential recruiter was described as a “smart psychologist” who “knows how to win the trust of a girl” and “capable of brainwashing easily”.
Perhaps the “rhetoric of unreasonableness” in respect to those who left and the description of recruiters as “smart psychologists” whom no one can resist is in fact an attempt to rationalize the recruitment of women to
war and to describe them as victims. This is also con-firmed indirectly by the respondents in the following narratives: “well, she followed her husband, and what else could she do, he was her husband”, or “[She was] a very smart girl, she was so modest, and these recruiters
are very talented, this is how it works”.
Abstract
The article analyzes the rhetoric of third-year female students of Chechen State University related to the online recruitment of women into extremist organizations. The author analyzes the attitudes of the young women, the levels of their fear/anxiety about online recruitment, and documents the main discourses and rhetoric regarding female departures to Syria and Iraq. Focus groups showed that the rhetoric of unreason-ableness is the dominant way that female departures to the Middle East are perceived. “Weak” and “easily manipulatable”, women who are “crushed by housework and domestic violence” are contrasted to “experi-enced and smart” manipulators-recruiters who pull them into terrorist networks. Given that the problem of radicalization in Chechnya remains acute, the author advocates for greater contributions from gender psy-chologists and discourse analysis professionals to research the phenomenon of female online recruitment in
the North Caucasus context.
