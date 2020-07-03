July 03, 2020

Guilt People Into Wearing a Face Mask


How to Guilt People into Wearing a MaskPerson wearing mask bumps into someone who is not wearing a mask with their shopping cart.Someone uses passive aggression toward someone who is not wearing a mask.
Someone wearing a mask points and scowls at someone not wearing a mask.Person wearing mask yells at someone who isn't wearing a mask.Someone wearing a lot of personal protective equipment.Someone wearing a mask politely asks someone to put on a mask.Someone wearing a mask acts like a mother and takes another mask out of her purse to give to a stranger.Someone wearing a mask tries to explain the effectiveness and purpose of wearing a mask.
