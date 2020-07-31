India: Bird squad to thwart Maoist drones

Hyderabad: Worried thatMaoists
or terror groups could use drones to keep tabs on movements of chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao or VVIPs, the Intelligence wing of Telangana police is in the process of training birds — said to be eagles — to destroy the drones during VVIP movement.
Towards this end, the Intelligence wing is planning to engage experts to train the birds, which will be pressed into aerial security services during VVIP movement. This bird squad, which will be part of VVIP security, is likely to be called ‘Garuda squad’. The birds will be trained at the Integrated Intelligence Training Academy (IITA), Moinabad.
Sources said the department of home has given permission for police to raise the Garuda squad to neutralise drones during VVIP visits and CM’s programmes across the state. KCR enjoys a high security cover during his travels and also at his camp house.
Use of drone across Hyderabad is prohibited and one has to take prior permission from the respective police stations to use a drone. For the last several years, police have banned deployment of drones in public places, fearing reprisals by Maoists and other extremist groups
