“It’s not suicide from any angle, Sushant Singh Rajput was killed with a pillow

Bollywood promising actor Sushant Singh Rajput is no more with us. His sudden demise has sent the shock-wave across the country. The cause of the suicide is yet to be ascertained.
Rajputâ€™s family alleged that it was not a suicide but a conspiracy and also demanded a CBI probe into the matter. While speaking to media, Sushantxs maternal uncle said, xWe donâ€™t think he committed suicide, police must investigate the matter. There seems to be a conspiracy behind his death. He has been murdered.x
Meanwhile, Advocate Ayushi alleged that Sushant Singh Rajput has been murdered and cannot commit suicide. She blamed Mahesh Bhatt for Sushant Singh Rajputxs death and said in her plea that Mahesh Bhatt tried to discredit Sushant Singh Rajput by naming depression, drugs, career.
She alleged that his role in the actorxs death is suspected. He has done this with Praveen Babi earlier too, where he also went to the police and defended himself by giving irrational arguments in front of him.
Ayushi went on to say that even if we assume for a moment that Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide, can anyone answer my arguments.
- When someone commits suicide, his neck is broken, but in the case of Sushant, the post-mortem said that the cause of death has been stated as exfoliation. Which is also said to kill someone with a pillow.
- If anyone had seen Sushantxs body, did you notice that Sushantxs feet were mounted on each other, indicating that someone had pressed both of his legs vigorously so that the killer wouldÂ easily do the work.
- This is also the case with Sushantxs hands, Sushantxs two hands are fully stretched. Which man commits suicide by spreading his hands completely? Moreover, Sushantxs right hand has deep red marks on it which is not noticed by all the people.Â Those marks indicate that someone held their hands vigorously so that they could not move.
- Without a suicide note, how can the police say that it is a complete suicide?Â And the 5 diaries that the police found on the scene, why the police did not make them public.
- 1 day before Sushantxs death, why the police do not investigate so deeply even if the CCTV cameras at his house were damaged. We should not forget that the house was a house where celebrities stayed, then there should have been complete security.
- Where did the duplicate keys of Sushantxs room go.Â After all, what is the story behind it.
- There is a lot of news in the media that Sushant gave money to all his employees 3 days before his death, but we can not forget that every man gives money to his employee only from the 1st to the 15th.Â Whatxs so big about this? This never proves Sushant committed suicide.
- After the death of Sushant, why did Mahesh Bhatt and Mukesh Bhatt cause so much trouble for Sushantxs mental condition deteriorating? If he already knew this, then why did he not say this in the media first?Â After all, what do they want to hide by saying things like suicide depression?
- After Sushantxs death, 3 tweets from Sushantxs fake ID were circulated all over Twitter to divert attention from the real killer.
- After this, everyone fell behind Salman Khan, Karan Johar and Bollywood but everyone missed an angle that any killer could be behind it.
- We have not seen a single tweet of Sushant Singh Rajput till date wherein he has mentioned things like drugs, depression etc.
The man who made a name in the Hindi film industry with films like Kai Po Che, Ms Dhoni The Untold Story, Sonchiriya and more, made a list of 50 dreams that he wanted to fulfill. Why would a man commit suicide who had several dreams to fulfill.
It is a conspiracy to divert peoplexs attention from the main cause of the actorxs death in the name of suicide. Itxs not suicide from any angle, Sushant Singh Rajput was killed with a pillow.
He always had interests in Astronomy, Metaphysics, books, dancing, singing, Shiva, and so on. The late actor had so much to do and to look for, then why would he take such a drastic step.
He used to do meditation and was Shiv Bhakt, how come a spiritually strong person could think of committing suicide? This all compelled us to think that it was a murder, not a suicide. The actor will always be remembered for his brilliant acting
