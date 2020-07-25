Jihadist gyrations

Oxford Analytica
Although al-Qaida’s influence inside Syria has diminished significantly in recent years, a constellation of al-Qaida-linked jihadist groups persists, as illustrated in our Chart of the Week this week, some of which recently formed the ‘Be Steadfast’ coalition linked to a series of attacks against government forces in northern Syria. Meanwhile, the dominant rebel force in the north, Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), which has moved away from its al-Qaida roots, is seeking to prevent the new alliance from conducting independent military operations.
HTS will step up efforts to restrain activities by the Be Steadfast coalition in Idlib and surrounding areas. However, its control will likely be imperfect, and ongoing attacks may provide a pretext for the next full-blown Syrian government offensive to retake more of Idlib, backed by Russian air power.
