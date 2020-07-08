July 08, 2020

Li Keqiang promotes new infrastructure

Trivium China 


Premier Li Keqiang continued his travels in Guizhou on Tuesday (see yesterday’s Tip Sheet).

The highlight of his Tuesday itinerary was a visit to Tencent’s Qixing Data Center in the hills outside provincial capital Guiyang.

Some context: The newly completed center is built into the mountains. It has over 30,000 square meters of tunnels and is reported to house tens of thousands of servers.

More context: Since 2014, Guizhou has released a series of policies to support the big data industry.

Premier Li’s visit was all about promoting the government’s “new infrastructure” push (Gov.cn 3):

  • “Construction of new infrastructure, new urbanization, and major projects remain the priority for China in expanding effective investment this year, Premier Li said.”
  • “He asked related departments to increase support for the construction of new infrastructure facilities, and back up the big data industry and other new-emerging industries.”

Get smart: Tencent recently promised to invest RMB 500 billion in “new infrastructure” over the next five years. Premier Li’s visit is meant to show that the government took notice – and is pleased.

Get smarter: China’s big tech companies know that their success depends on staying in the government’s good graces.


read more

Gov.cn: 李克强在贵州考察时强调：突出做好重点民生工作 推动改革创新增强发展动力
Gov.cn: 李克强贵州考察数据中心释放什么信号
Gov.cn: Premier Li visits data center in Guizhou

at 8:40 AM

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)