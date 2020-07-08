Li Keqiang promotes new infrastructure

Trivium China
Premier Li Keqiang continued his travels in Guizhou on Tuesday (see yesterday’s Tip Sheet).
The highlight of his Tuesday itinerary was a visit to Tencent’s Qixing Data Center in the hills outside provincial capital Guiyang.
Some context: The newly completed center is built into the mountains. It has over 30,000 square meters of tunnels and is reported to house tens of thousands of servers.
More context: Since 2014, Guizhou has released a series of policies to support the big data industry.
Premier Li’s visit was all about promoting the government’s “new infrastructure” push (Gov.cn 3):
- “Construction of new infrastructure, new urbanization, and major projects remain the priority for China in expanding effective investment this year, Premier Li said.”
- “He asked related departments to increase support for the construction of new infrastructure facilities, and back up the big data industry and other new-emerging industries.”
Get smart: Tencent recently promised to invest RMB 500 billion in “new infrastructure” over the next five years. Premier Li’s visit is meant to show that the government took notice – and is pleased.
Get smarter: China’s big tech companies know that their success depends on staying in the government’s good graces.
