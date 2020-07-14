Below is an extensive—though not comprehensive—list of Foreign Service blogs. This collection is intended as a way to highlight and share the creative talents in our diplomatic and development corps. The blogs give insight into work and life in the U.S. Foreign Service around the world. Students, FS candidates and the general public should find blogs of interest here.
Please note that almost all of these blogs are personal and unofficial and do not represent the views of AFSA or any of the foreign affairs agencies. This list was compiled by Danielle Derbes for the June 2011 The Foreign Service Journal, and is updated regularly. If you know of an FS blog that is not on this list or would like your own blog added or removed, please email FSblogs@afsa.org. You may also want to check out Matt Keene's "Speaking Out" column from the December 2011 issue - "FS Blogging: An Opportunity, Not a Threat." For AFSA’s guidance on personal use of social media, including blogging, please click here.
Note that we update this page frequently; blogs that have not been updated for 4 or more months are removed from the list.
Official Blogs and Resources
- Dipnote http://blogs.state.gov/
State Department Foreign Service Officers
These are the personal journal blogs of Foreign Service Officers with the Department of State. They cover all FS generalist career tracks: political, public affairs, economic, consular and management—and include everyone from new A-100 new hires to ambassadors.
- Books & News: Foreign Service https://beneastbooks.com/category/foreign-service/
- Collecting Postcards https://collectingpostcards.wordpress.com/
- Hey Ms. Traveler https://heymstraveler.com/
- Journey http://journeyj2911.blogspot.com/
- N&M: Our Foreign Service Life http://nandm.sbitani.com
- Rob Joswiak: American, Veteran, Diplomat http://robjoswiak.com/blog/
- Tabbies in Tow http://www.tabbiesintow.blogspot.com/
- Ted Cross Blog http://tedacross.blogspot.com/
- The Kathmandu Diaries http://worldchump.blogspot.com/
- The Wanderlust Diaries https://ordersabroad.com/
- What Diplomats Do http://www.whatdiplomatsdo.com/
State Department Foreign Service Specialists
These are the personal journal blogs of Foreign Service Specialists.
- In-flight Movie http://inflightmovie.wordpress.com
- Phenomenal Phnews http://internationalcover.blogspot.com/
USAID Foreign Service Officers
These are the personal journal blogs of Foreign Service officers with the U.S. Agency for International Development.
- WoodLand Travels www.woodlandtravels.blogspot.com/
Foreign Service Spouses and Partners
The spouses and partners of the Foreign Service make terrific bloggers! Their posts contain interesting stories and observations from their everyday lives that demonstrate how cultural differences affect the FS family while abroad. For those applicants considering what impact FS life would have upon their spouse or partner, these blogs will provide a wealth of insight on managing careers, raising children abroad, handling moves and dealing with the other challenges of FS life. They will also provide candid, first-hand accounts of the opportunities that FS life has opened up for the bloggers.
- A Foot in Each World https://afootineachworld.wordpress.com/
- According to Athena https://accordingtoathena.wordpress.com/
- Beyond Kimchee http://beyondkimchee.blogspot.com/
- Happy Wanderings https://wanderinghappyblog.wordpress.com/
- Healthy Expat Parent https://www.healthyexpatparent.com/
- Jenni Goes Global http://jennigoesglobal.wordpress.com/
- Julia Inserro: Writer, Mother, Explorer https://www.juliainserro.com/
- Latitude with Attitude https://latitudewattitude.com/
- Novakistan http://www.novakistan.com/
- Schlink Attack http://emlovesbeer.blogspot.com/
- The Next Dinner Party https://thenextdinnerparty.com/
- This Foreign Life https://thisforeignlife.com/
- Ugly Americans https://uglyam3ricans.blogspot.com/
Both Spouses
The both-spouses approach is a popular way for FS couples to communicate their shared experiences. Some of these bloggers are 'tandem couples,' meaning that both the husband and the wife are Foreign Service employees. Their blogs provide two different perspectives on life at their post, as well as insight on the challenges and opportunities that the FS has presented in their relationships.
- Abu Halen http://abuhalen.com/
- Criplomats http://www.criplomats.com/ (tandem)
- Jane and Phil and Stuff! http://www.janeandphil.com/
- Next Stop.....the World! http://blog.debandrichard.com/
- Towels Packed, Will Travel http://www.towelspacked.wordpress.com
Foreign Service Families
The family newsletter is a popular form of blogging for FS employees and family members. The family sets up a collective blog to provide an account of their lives for friends and family back home. The FS employee and spouse are usually the main bloggers, with FS kids writing the occasional post. These blogs provide first-hand accounts of family life abroad and raising children in the FS.
- Elise and Paul +2 http://eliseandpaul.blogspot.com/
- Globehoppers http://globehoppers.us/
- Sherwood Family Nonsense http://sherwoodfamilynonsense.blogspot.com/
- Six Abroad http://sixabroad.com/
News and Opinion with a Foreign Service Bent
These bloggers synthesize and analyze all the news pertaining to Foreign Service life and U.S. foreign policy. They carefully search through news Web sites, press releases and other Foreign Service blogs to find relevant stories.
- DiploPundit http://diplopundit.net/
- Foreign Policy | The Cable http://thecable.foreignpolicy.com/
- The Skeptical Bureaucrat http://skepticalbureaucrat.blogspot.com/
- WhirledView http://whirledview.typepad.com/
Retiree Blogs
Former members of the Foreign Service have an entire career's worth of insights on U.S. foreign policy and the internal politics of the countries in which they served. Many of them write high-quality, well-researched posts that provide commentary on current world events. Others reflect upon their experiences as U.S. diplomats.
- Diplo Denizen http://jameslbruno.blogspot.com/
- WhirledView http://whirledview.typepad.com/
Foreign Service Hiring and Career
- FSOT Prep http://fsotprep.com/
- Path to Foreign Service http://www.pathtoforeignservice.com/
Just For Fun
- Foreign Service Problems http://foreignserviceproblems.tumblr.com
