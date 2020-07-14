PANDEMIC DIPLOMACY: NEW ISSUE OF THE FOREIGN SERVICE JOURNAL

The July/August 2020 issue of the The Foreign Service Journal is titled "Pandemic Diplomacy: Living Up to Our Ideals" and highlights the U.S. Foreign Service response to COVID-19 on several fronts including global health governance, regional analyses and public diplomacy considerations such as CPD Director Jay Wang's article, "Rethinking Public Diplomacy for a Post-Pandemic World."
Key takeaways from Wang's article for re-thinking the field of PD include:
- Take a network view
- Integrate the digital and the physical
- Expand city diplomacy
- Invest in PD reskilling & upskilling
The Foreign Service Journal is published by the American Foreign Service Association (AFSA).
The full issue can be viewed on the AFSA website here or in PDF format here.
