July 07, 2020
Plans to do business with China worth Rs 900 crore shelved, says Hero Cycles
*After offering technical help to members of United Cycles Parts and Manufacturers Association (UCPMA)* to reduce dependency on China, Hero Cycles’ Chairman-cum-Managing Director (CMD) Pankaj Munjal on Friday announced cancellation of upcoming trade ties worth Rs 900 crore with China.
Munjal, while talking with mediapersons, said, *“In the coming 3 months, we had to do business worth Rs 900 crore with China, but we have cancelled all those plans. This is our commitment to boycott Chinese products.”*
Meanwhile, *Hero cycles had been importing parts of high-end bicycles and even complete high-end bicycles as well which are purchased by professional bikers or even by persons for recreational activities.* Meanwhile, the price of high-end bicycles in the market is from Rs 15,000 to more than 7 lakh as well.
Munjal stated that *they have snapped trade ties with Chinese companies and are searching for new markets now. Germany is the top market which Munjal is looking as a substitute to China. He said that Hero Cycles is planning to set up their plant in Germany from where, they can cater to the European markets.*
