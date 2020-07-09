NEW PD MAGAZINE ISSUE ON ETHICS OUT NOW
The spring 2020 issue of the USC Annenberg student-run Public Diplomacy Magazine, "Ethics in Diplomacy," is out now! Read the new issue here.
This issue focuses on tools for diplomats to navigate murky ethical waters and emphasizes the development of policies to prevent problematic situations in the first place. Editor-in-Chief Jasmine Kolano identified several pervasive tenets found throughout this issue:
- Diplomats do not advocate for their own agenda but seek to foster a spirit of collaboration in everything they do.
- Diplomats operate in humility and are active listeners, seeking first to understand before they are understood.
- Diplomats do not place great demands on a community without empowering them first.
- Diplomats recognize when a program has deviated from its original purpose and will put in place measures to realign its outcomes for the benefit of the right audience(s).
- Ultimately, diplomats use their positions of privilege to serve humanity.
Public Diplomacy Magazine is produced by the Society of Public Diplomats (SPD) at the University of Southern California, with support from the USC Center on Public Diplomacy and the USC Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism.
Magazine art (top) by Public Diplomacy Magazine Creative Director Valery Zhukova
