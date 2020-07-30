July 30, 2020
QUOTE OF THE DAY: Shashi Tharoor on National Education Policy
✔ "The NEP should have offered more tangible&realisable targets for research. Total investment on research& innovation in India declined from 0.84% of GDP in 2008 to 0.6% in 2018. There are currently only 15 researchers in India per 100,000 of population, compared with 111 in China, ”
✔ "Goal of 6% of GDP to be spent on education was first articulated in 1948! Every Govt articulates this target& then comes up against its own Finance Ministry. In the last 6 years, ModiGovt expenditure in education has declined in real terms. How will it reach 6%?”
Sashi Tharoor
at 10:20 AM
