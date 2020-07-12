July 12, 2020

Rockaway: Surfing Headlong into a New Life

By:  Diane Cardwell

The inspirational story of one woman learning to surf and creating a new life in gritty, eccentric Rockaway Beach

Unmoored by a failed marriage and disconnected from her high-octane life in the city, Diane Cardwell finds herself staring at a small group of surfers coasting through mellow waves toward shore—and senses something shift. Rockaway is the riveting, joyful story of one woman’s reinvention—beginning with Cardwell taking the A Train to Rockaway, a neglected spit of land dangling off New York City into the Atlantic Ocean. She finds a teacher, buys a tiny bungalow, and throws her not-overly-athletic self headlong into learning the inner workings and rhythms of waves and the muscle development and coordination needed to ride them.

As Cardwell begins to find her balance in the water and out, superstorm Sandy hits, sending her into the maelstrom in search of safer ground. In the aftermath, the community comes together and rebuilds, rekindling its bacchanalian spirit as a historic surfing community, one with its own quirky codes and surf culture. And Cardwell’s surfing takes off as she finds a true home among her fellow passionate longboarders at the Rockaway Beach Surf Club, living out “the most joyful path through life.”

Rockaway is a stirring story of inner salvation sought through a challenging physical pursuit—and of learning to accept the idea of a complete reset, no matter when in life it comes.

Diane Cardwell
Author

Diane Cardwell

DIANE CARDWELL is an award-winning journalist who has covered a variety of subjects, including alternative energy, popular culture, politics, crime, and New York's hospitality industry. A former reporter for the New York Times, she was among the inaugural writers of "Portraits of Grief," the Times' signature profiles of those killed in the 9/11 World Trade Center attack, and helped found Vibe magazine. She lives, gardens, and surfs in Rockaway Beach, New York.LEARN MORE
  • Format: Hardcover

  • ISBN-13/EAN: 9780358067788

  • ISBN-10: 0358067782

  • Pages: 272

  • Price: $26.00

  • Publication Date: 07/07/2020

  • Carton Quantity: 12


T H E I N S P I R AT I O N A L S T O R Y O F O N E W O M A N L E A R N I N G T O S U R F A N D 
CREATING A NEW LIFE IN GRITTY, ECCENTRIC ROCKAWAY BEACH
1. When (MERI-
kismet—or fate. Discuss the notion of kismet. 
kismet.-
What propelled Cardwell's to take up surfing? Was it fate or her own motivation to change?
2. The owner of a local restaurant for sale in Montauk tells Cardwell that it is, "simply time to move on, to try something new." 
newz-
 -
Compare Cardwell's desire to reinvent herself with the changing landscapes around her. How do the changes she sees in New 
sees in New-
York City and Long Island echo
MR-
her own path?
3. How did Cardwell's relationship with her father influence her ambitions growing up, especially
 VIKEVH-
to failure?
How 
does this affect her experience learning to surf—a sport that, in the beginning, requires a willingness to
fall (and fail) often? 
What does she gain by becoming willing to fail?
4. What role does Rockaway play as a character in the memoir? How does the author capture the spirit of the place?
How crucial is the setting to Cardwell’s journey?
5. After struggling to surf in Costa Rica, Cardwell writes, "Surfing was looking like so many other things in my life that hadn't
hadn’t 
gone as well as I wanted because I'd figured out I wanted them too late" (11). How does Cardwell overcome this feeling of
feeling of 
being "too late"? Have you ever had the same feeling? How did you—or how can you—overcome it?
6. Cardwell commits to a rigorous exercise regimen to meet the demands of surfing. How does her physical transformation
transformation 
affect her mental determination? Can you recall a similar experience in your own life, when physical exertion changed your
exertion changed your 
mindset?
7. Throughout the book, various people offer Cardwell advice, solicited or not, on how she can become a better surfer.
 better-
 WurfIV.-

Compare the different advice Cardwell receives while pursuing her newfound passion. How does she navigate finding her own
own 
way, while also listening to opinions from other people?
8. Cardwell delivers a detailed and compelling history of surfing and surf culture, as well as an analysis of the socioeconomic
analysis of the socioeconomic-

differences in the communities where the sport is popular. Did anything in this history surprise you?
WYVTVMWI-
]SY?
9. As a beginner, Cardwell learns about surfing etiquette—or rules for sharing the waves that ensure everyone's safety. How
WEJIX].-
How 
does this lesson resonate MR her PMJI-
out of the ocean? How can the pursuit of our passions affect the people around us?
10. How does Cardwell’s sense of community in Rockaway deepen after Superstorm Sandy? Can you recall a time when your-

own neighbors came together in a similar way? What is the power of community during times of hardship?
11. Revisit the five epigraphs that introduce each part of the book and consider how they resonate with the stages of
Cardwell’s journey. Do her ambitions change over-
 time? Does she want the same things at the end of the book that she-

wanted at the start?

12. What did you learn from this book that you can apply to your own goals? Has Cardwell’s complete reset inspired you to rethink what you want in your own life?

