In his book "Samsung Rising," Geoffrey Cain portrays a company that is almost synonymous with its home country and so central to the economy that the failure of a single product — the combustible Galaxy Note 7 — led to fears of a nationwide downturn.
The big picture: Samsung and South Korea developed together. In order to keep control of his company, founder Lee Byung-chul agreed in 1961 to align his plans with military dictator Park Chung-hee's ambitions for national development.
- Such arrangements allowed South Korea's "chaebol" — family-run conglomerates — to dominate the economy.
- Bribes and favors greased the wheels along the way, Cain details, leading to a series of scandals that have ultimately served to underline Samsung's privileged status.
- Cain's most provocative move is to compare the "Republic of Samsung" to the North Korean regime for the deification of its ruling family, militaristic structure and indoctrination of new recruits.
- So too is South Korea's, which remains more conservative than the high-tech image, powered in part by Samsung, might suggest.
The book is ultimately a story of astonishing progress amid a reluctance to change.
No comments:
Post a Comment