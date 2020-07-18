July 18, 2020
Solidarity: Question to Indian Muslim leaders
Indian Muslim leaders have vociferously expressed solidarity with the Palestinians and the Rohingyas.
🔴Why is there a deafening silence on the Uighur question among Indian Muslims? Silence in Pakistan is understandable but not here.
The answer to this will tell us a lot about the deep ideology and conditioning of Indian Muslim leadership and the centre of gravity of Indian Muslim intelligentsia and institutions - they see Syria but not Afghanistan or Balochistan, they see Palestine but not Uighurs.
at 9:32 AM
