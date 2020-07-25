July 25, 2020
Story of the 'Surrender of the Natore Grn' taken by 6 ASSAM under the comd ofBrig VS Bajwa, VSM (Retd)
This is the story of the 'Surrender of the Natore Grn' taken by 6 ASSAM under the comd of
Brig VS Bajwa, VSM (Retd)
“What can you say about the CO of an infantry battalion, who, with a group of 3 soldiers, after marching the whole day and a better part of the night, drenched to the skin, walking walked into the enemy HQ and telling told them that their General has to surrender? A rather strange and ‘one of its kind adventures’, of the Indo – Pakistan War in Bangladesh of 1971 (Erstwhile East Pakistan), that I have lived to tell the tale.”
6 ASSAM, deployed at Balurghat bulge, was part of 165 Infantry Brigade under 20 Mountain Division. By mid December 1971, it was quite clear that the Pakistan Army in East Pakistan had no chance and that the only way to prevent further bloodshed was for them to surrender to the Indian Army. However, orders for the surrender had not come through and many Pakistani positions, big and small, were holding on and fighting back. Besides, the reality of the situation had not filtered down to either the rank and file of the Pakistan Army or to the notorious Razakars. In such a situation, on 15 December 1971, GOC 20 Mountain Division, Major General Laxman Singh Lehl called me to his Headquarters at Bogra and gave me quick five minute instructions. GOC’s orders to 6 ASSAM were –
1. Advance from Bogra to Natore.
2. Capture 16 Pakistan Divisional HQ located at Natore Palace.
3. Arrest and fly the GOC 16 Pakistan Division to HQ 20 Mountain Division at Bogra.
After necessary preparations, 6 ASSAM commenced its advance in vehicles towards Natore at 6 am, on 16 December 1971, with C Company, under Maj J S Raj Kumar, leading. My party of the Adjutant, Capt R S Ver, Radio Operator and my Sahayak followed the leading company in my jeep. After about 5 kms, we found that the bridge on the river had been destroyed. I therefore ordered the battalion to convert to man pack loads and to be self contained with 3 days rations and to get moving. My party of four walked along with the leading company.
The road was damaged and culverts and bridges over nalas and small rivers were broken, forcing us to wade through. The road was on a high embankment, while agricultural fields, now barren, were on either side. After many hours of marching, it was dark by the time we reached the Jamuna River, which was 1000 metres wide and quite deep. There was also no bridge. I directed Maj J S Raj Kumar to send out patrols along the bank to find some boats or ferries. Luckily, a patrol party found two huge country boats along with boatmen. The leading Company and my party crossed the river on these boats. I also radioed instructions to the Second in Command, Major Jagmohan Singh (late Brigadier, Retd), who was bringing up the rest of the battalion, to cross the river by the same boats.
At about 0030 hours, as we were approaching a nala, an MMG opened fire from the home bank of the Nala and the leading company took position. I, along with Maj J S Raj Kumar, Adjutant and the radio operator moved forward, up to about 50 meters from where the shots had come. Major J S Raj Kumar shouted towards the Pakistani position telling them, ‘Hum Indian Fauji hai, fire mat karo. Surrender ke liye officer bhejo. Abhi larai karne sey tumhara bahut admi morega. Is liye surrender karo!! (We are Indian Army, Stop firing. Send one officer for surrender, there is no point in fighting as it will only cause too many casualties on your side)’. These were the forwards elements of 21 Punjab (Recconnaisance and Support) Battalion and they had deployed along the home side of the Nala. The JCO in charge agreed to surrender, but only after permission from his officer, who was located across the river.
There was no bridge, so I along with Major J S Raj Kumar, Capt R S Ver and my radio operator, were taken across the river, on a small boat by the Pakistani JCO. We had our weapons ready to fire, just in case. At the far bank, as we alighted from the boat, we were met by a Pakistani Capt of 19 Punjab. I explained to the Pakistani Officer that there was no point fighting and causing unnecessary bloodshed; he should surrender peacefully. The Pakistani officer complied and surrendered. Thereafter, I told the Pakistani Officer that I had to reach HQ Pakistan 16 Infantry Division and take the surrender of the GOC. At this time, the entire party was drenched to the skin, after wading through numerous nalas on the way. The Pakistani Capt and JCO asked us as to how we would continue when we were so wet and what about our dinner. I told them that an Indian Army soldier carried pack meals for days and officers were always with their men and did not lead a life of luxury like their officers. The Pakistani Capt then got his jeep and drove my party of the Adjutant, Radio Operator and Sahayak towards Natore, a princely state with a palace called Dighapatia Palace.
It took us about an hour to reach Natore and we noticed that the city seemed dead, as there was not soul out on the streets. We reached The Divisional HQ of Pakistan 16 Infantry Division at Digapita Palace and found that Pakistan Military Police were guarding the gate of the palace. When we approached the gate and told them that we, the Indian Army, had come to take the surrender of their GOC, the Pakistan CMP JCO shouted saying, ‘Yeh Indians ko yahan aney ka kaisa himmat hua (How dare these Indians come to this place)’. After the Pakistani Capt explained the situation to them, the CMP JCO went inside the gate to call the General Staff Officer Grade One (GSO 1) of the Division. The GSO 1, a Lt Col, came out and I explained the situation to him again saying that they had to surrender, or else there would be a blood bath, as my battalion was following just behind. I also told him that I had to fly their GOC to Bogra for the surrender ceremony. The GSO 1 was a sensible officer, who told us to wait and that he would go inside and apprise the GOC. After a while, he came out and told me that GOC was in his Namaz and he would meet us in the morning over breakfast at 0630 hours.
Thereafter, the Pakistani GSO-1 took my party to their Officers Mess, where all of us sat for dinner together as if we belonged to the same army. As we amicably we chatted over dinner, the Pakistani GSO 1 told me that he had attended Defence Services Staff College in Malaysia, along with one Indian officer. He asked me if I was also qualified in DSSC and I told him that I was from DSSC Wellington. After dinner, we were shown to our guest rooms for the night, but we kept our men with us in the rooms. Strange as it may sound, after the day’s long march and wading through nalas and rivers, we slept peacefully in the enemy Divisional HQ Officer’s mess.
The next morning, after a refreshing shower, I got into fresh undergarments and socks that my sahayak was carrying and went to the dining room along with my Adjutant, Capt Ver at 0600 hours. The GOC 16 Pakistan Infantry Division, Major General Nazar Husain was already waiting for us at the breakfast table. We shook hands and he offered us a seat next to him at the dining table. When I explained to the GOC that I had orders to fly him out for the surrender ceremony at Bogra, the GOC was pleasant and gracious and told me, “Gentleman, now I am your prisoner, so whatever you say will be complied with”. We ate a breakfast of porridge, eggs, juice and dry fruits. After breakfast, the GOC went to his room to say his Namaz after which, I arrested him.
I then spoke to my Brigade Commander, Brig RS Pannu (165 Infantry Brigade) and apprised him of the situation and asked for a helicopter to fly out the Pakistani GOC. The Helicopter landed near the Nator palace at 0700 hrs. The Pakistan GOC thanked me, shook hands with Capt R S Ver and me and got it into the helicopter. He was flown to Bogra, where GOC 20 Infantry Division was waiting for him, to take his surrender.
The GOC 20 Infantry Division, Commander 165 Infantry Brigade and the entire Divisional and Brigade staff were very surprised by the swiftness with which 6 ASSAM reached and convinced the Pakistani GOC to surrender and our swift overnight action was deeply appreciated by them.
The battalion reached Natore Palace after four hours, under the Second in Command, Major Jagmohan Singh. The Brigade HQ with Brig Pannu also reached and occupied the palace. Thereafter, the entire Pakistani force at Natore Garrison were rounded up by 6 ASSAM and collected at the Natore Palace grounds, where the surrender ceremony was conducted. The surrendering troops consisted of units of Pakistan’s 16 Pakistan Infantry Division, - one infantry brigade, one artillery brigade, one squadron of the Divisional tank regiment, all the units and subunits of divisional support and Administrative elements and a thousand Rajakars. Total Pakistani forces that surrendered to 6 ASSAM were 149 officers, including 5 Brigadiers, 287 JCOs, 7077 other ranks, 207 non combatised tradesmen and about a thousand Razakars. They also surrendered 300 truckloads of ammunition and vehicles.
The surrender ceremony took place on 21 December 1971 at the palace grounds, where Brig RS Pannu, Commander 165 Infantry Brigade, countersigned the surrender document, which was signed by the senior most Pakistani officer, Brig Nawab Ahamad Ashraf, Commander Natore Garrison. All the Pakistani Army and civilian vehicles were moved to a big school ground under our guard. 6 ASSAM established four Prisoner of War collection points under each Rifle Company and the Prisoner of War officer’s camp was under B Company led by Maj NM Pradhan. The battalion guarded them for two weeks, after which they were put in trains to be taken to Prisoner of War camps across the country.
I shifted my battalion to Natore city and occupied vacant buildings. When we had first entered Natore, it was empty and desolate, but the next morning, as we entered the city, it came alive with thousands of people welcoming us. We found one major and four other ranks of the Madras Regiment in Natore jail and released them. They had been tortured and beaten up.
Our conduct with all Pakistani prisoners was as per the Geneva Convention and we treated them well. As a result, they respected our troops a lot and whenever I visited the Prisoner of War camps, they insisted that I have a cup of tea with them - which I did. They were obviously a demoralised lot. I also found four Pakistani officers who were Muslim Bajwas from Sialkot, who told me that Sialkot was full of Bajwas. Christmas of 1971, was celebrated by 6 ASSAM in Natore camp. In the absence of a Padre, Sub Rodula of B Company officiated as the Padre for the occasion and we invited all the Christians from the Prisoner of War camp to the church service. As a result, we had about 100 Pakistani Christian Prisoner of War attending the church service and cake cutting ceremony. It was touching to hear our officiating padre commence his Christmas sermon in the makeshift church by saying, ‘Aaj khusi ka din hai ki ham aur hamara dushman bhai Christmas church service ke liye ek kattha hua hai. (We are happy that today our enemy Christian brothers have joined us to celebrate Christmas)’.
When I visited Dhaka, I was pleasantly surprised to meet an elderly man, Roshan, at the presidential palace, who was overjoyed to see us with our Rhino badges. He said he was from 1 ASSAM and had followed then Major Ayub Khan, who became the President of Pakistan and that is how he was still in the presidential palace. He served us tea and biscuits with much love and care, in a manner that only ASSAM regimental boys are capable of.
TAGRA RAHO !
