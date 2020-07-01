Sushant Singh Rajput To Divya Bharti, Bollywood Celebs Who Died By Suicide

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide on Sunday. The 34-year-old actor reportedly hanged himself at his Bandra residence. He was living alone during the lockdown. The incident has once again brought back the focus on kind of pressure these celebrities have to face. Time and again, these celebrities have given us a glimpse of the darker side of the industry with such shocking news. Let’s have a look at celebrities who committed suicide in the past.
Jiah Khan: On 3 June 2013, she was found hanging from a ceiling fan in her bedroom of her family’s residence in Juhu, Mumbai. Deemed a suicide in 2013, and re-confirmed as a suicide in 2016 following an extensive investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and a hearing at the Bombay High Court. She has appeared in three Hindi films from 2007 to 2010.
Pratyusha Banerjee: Baliku Vadhu fame Pratyusha Banerjee committed suicide in 2016. Her last status message on Whatsapp read, ‘Mar ke bhi tujhse muh na modna’ (I won’t be turning my face away from you even after death. She was dating actor Rahul Raj Singh and they were reportedly supposed to get married.
Nafisa Joseph: Weeks before her wedding in 2004, she hanged herself in her flat in Mumbai. It has been cited that the 26-year-old model-turned-actor took her life after the marriage got called off.
Kuljeet Randhawa: 30-year-old actor Kuljeet Randhawa was on the peek of her career when she committed suicide in 2006. In a suicide note addressed to her boyfriend, the actor stated that she was ending her life because she was ‘unable to cope with life’s pressures’.
Disha Ganguly: The 22-year-old Bengali TV hanged herself in her South Kolkata residence on April 9, 2015. She was alleged to be in a same-sex relationship. Her fellow female actor she was alleged to be in a relationship with was attempted suicide but was saved by the locals.
Manmeet Grewal: TV actor Manmeet Grewal, who worked on shows like Aadat Se Majboor and Kuldeepak, committed suicide after struggling with dwindling finances amid lockdown, family friend-producer Manjit Singh Rajput said.
Divya Bharti: Twenty six years on and ’90s star Divya Bharti’s death still remains an unsolved mystery. Bharti was all of 19 when she fell from her Mumbai apartment’s balcony to her death on April 5, 1993. Over two decades have passed since and there’s still little clarity on what actually happened on the night of her death. Conspiracy theories range from murder, accident to even suicide.
Criminal Complaint Against Bhansali
In a latest, director Sanjay Leela Bhansali found himself named in a criminal complaint in collection with the death of the actor.
Advocate Sudhir Kumar Ojha filed a case against the director and 7 others including Karan Johar, Ekta Kapoor and others for allegedly conspiring against SSR and not letting his movies release, thus forcing him to take his life which, he pleaded, amounted to murder. Actress Kangana Ranaut had reportedly been listed as a witness in the case.
