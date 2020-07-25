The Art of War: Examining Picasso’s Guernica as a Tool for Leader Professional Development

In this effort, Picasso sought to influence changes in national policy and increase discourse beyond the borders of his war-torn nation. This calculated creation of a powerful masterpiece should be examined and appreciated as part of a greater wartime narrative. More importantly, the study of wartime art can be a valuable addition to the professional development of military leaders, generating options for professional dialogue about how societies see the victors, the vanquished, and the value of conflicts through the lens of artists and cultural patrimony.

The events that birthed Guernica were simultaneously subtle and striking: an insidious creep of National Socialism in Spain under the rise of General Francisco Franco Bahamonde throughout the 1930s, punctuated by the April 26th bombing of the Spanish city of Guernica by the German Air Force in 1937. Conducted at the behest of General Franco, the bombing followed his efforts to consolidate political power by merging Spain’s numerous Nationalist political parties. At the time of the bombing, Picasso was already advocating against Franco and championing the previous democratically-elected government from his seat as the Director-in-Exile of the Museo Nacional del Prado in Madrid:

The Spanish struggle is the fight of reaction against the people, against freedom. My whole life has been nothing more than a continuous struggle against reaction and the death of art. How could anybody think for a moment that I could be in agreement with reaction and death? When the rebellion began, the legally elected republican government of Spain appointed me director of the Prado Museum, a post which I immediately accepted. In the panel on which I am working which I shall call Guernica, and in all my recent works of art, I clearly express my abhorrence of the military caste which has sunk Spain in an ocean of pain and death.[4]

Following the bombing, Picasso began work on the mural, intending to display the piece at the Spanish Pavilion for the Paris International Exhibition that summer. While a political impetus to paint had always been present for him, the painting’s catalyst was the devastating bombing and gave the new work a clearly resonant theme and emotional stimulus.[5] Picasso completed the initial sketches in early May, and the painting itself was finished by the end of June.

How did Pablo Picasso, father of modern expressionism and one of the greatest painters of all time, convey such a singularly powerful image of Fascism and bombing with only oil paint and three canvas panels? Picasso’s imagery reached beyond the typical eyewitness depictions seen in the works of his predecessors. By arranging three independent images—the agonized mother and dead child, the Minotaur, and the injured horse—Picasso tied allegorical elements together for a broader statement on war. Though each has a nuanced meaning, they are ultimately grouped as a broader statement about destruction and strength, and “depicts the effects of brutality that strikes from nowhere; it speaks of suffering and of hope.”[6] In his authoritative work on the deeper context of Guernica’s independent images, Rudolf Arnheim noted the artist’s “destruction of realistic shape is selective.”[7] The choice to depict the lifeless child in the arms of its mother, her agonized expression over her lifeless progeny, was calculated by the artist. Her body is as anatomical as Picasso ever intended a woman to be, which is not all that uncommon for Picasso’s female models. Her expression is clear even as her physical features morph; her thigh, arms, and breasts force the viewers’ attention to the lifeless child cradled in her arms.[8] “[W]omen and children [were] often presented by Picasso as images of perfection. In the innumerable paintings and drawings, he celebrated their beauty and grace. An assault on women and children is… directed against the very core of mankind.”[9]