The changing information environment, with Judy King

In episode 13 of the World of Intelligence podcast, Terry Pattar, head of the Janes Intelligence Unit and Mark Wilson, Janes Intelligence Unit Consultant are joined by Judy King, Editorial Director at BBC Monitoring to discuss trends and challenges of the shifting information environment.
Janes understands the challenge of producing effective open source intelligence (OSINT) for increasingly time-short customers to support their decision makers. This is why we also design and deliver bespoke OSINT training programmes, designed to help you transform open-source information into actionable intelligence. For more information on OSINT training
Listen to podcast 📻
https://www.janes.com/defence-and-security-advisory/bespoke-osint-services/osint-judy-king-bbc-monitoring
No comments:
Post a Comment