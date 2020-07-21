July 21, 2020
The India-China Equation
MOHAN GURUSWAMY
The recent events on the Sino-Indian border, just as we are reeling under the shock of the lockdown, once again underscores the criticality of stable India-China relations to our national well being. While our leadership and public opinion ought to be focused on economic recovery, China has rudely brought home our disadvantages, amplified by our inability to grasp how the essential nature of modern warfare has changed.
Given the destructive power available with each of the major powers and the costs it imposes on both sides, the world will never again witness a general war. All the wars fought since the surrender of Germany and Japan in May and September of 1945 have been limited wars, with the application of force limited to the theatre of conflict and/or the limited use of available resources. Even while Vietnam fought an all out war with all its available resources, for the USA it was a limited war with only a fraction of its available power and resources deployed.
Probably the closest thing to a general war we have seen in recent times was the Iran-Iraq war where both countries mobilized all resources and strained every sinew to win, but even here they observed restraints on attacking civilian centers and oil installations which were critical to pay for their futile war. Since independence India has been a participant in five major conflicts, but all of them were very limited wars. In 1948 even as the Indian Army was battling with Pakistani forces, trainloads of weapons were being shipped to Pakistan as per the partition agreements. Even in 1999 during the Kargil war air services and border crossings at Wagah were as usual, and diplomacy on all tracks too was as usual. Despite the use of airpower by India, it unilaterally imposed restraints upon itself such as not crossing the LoC and restricting the use of force to the Kargil sector, thereby severely impeding the IAF’s effectiveness, prolonging the war and costing many more lives.
Kargil was India’s first living room war where controlled electronic feeds lit up emotions in homes nationwide that fostered a groundswell of jingoism. While it would be rather difficult to award points like in a boxing match, India clearly emerged as the winner in terms of perceptions, despite greater losses in men and material. Since modern wars are invariably militarily indecisive, perceptions are much more important than costs.
Nothing illustrates this better than the reported conversation in April 1975 between an American Colonel, visiting Hanoi to finalize modalities of the US withdrawal from Vietnam, and a Vietnamese Colonel. The American said: “Remember every time we met in the field we beat you.” The NVA colonel pondered this remark a moment. “That may be so,” he replied, “but it is also irrelevant.”
This century had by and large been good for India, till the precipitous slowdown after 2014. . Its economy has been bounding along finally reflecting a closer correlation between promise and performance. The demographic trends have never been so propitious. Given current trends and informed forecasts India’s GDP is expected to double every seven years or so. It is closing on $2 trillion now and growing at about 6-7% each year.
Thus by, say 2050, we could be looking at a GDP of over $ 40 trillion. If the current trend were to do slightly better and keep it up, by 2050 or even earlier, India could conceivably emerge with the world’s largest GDP. While this potential may not be realized by India’s ever squabbling, petty minded and greedy elite, many knowledgeable people abroad seem fully aware of it. Some almost certainly would be contemplating tripping us up on the way to this tryst with destiny?
How we fare during these next crucial decades depends a great deal on how we perceive ourselves? This psychological factor is critical to sustained economic growth. Economics thinkers now seem to have come full circle in their reasoning’s.
Classical economics was linked closely with psychology. Adam Smith’s other great work was “The Theory of Moral Sentiments” and dealt with the psychological principles of individual behavior. Jeremy Bentham contemplated a good deal on the psychological underpinnings of utility. It was the neo-classical economists who distanced themselves from psychology and sought explanations for economic behavior with what passed off as scientific and rational methods. It is not as if the switch was complete. Many great economists like Vilfredo Pareto, John Maynard Keynes and Joseph Schumpeter continued to base their analysis on psychological explanations. In more recent times this school of economics has been given greater importance and is reflected in the award of Nobel Prizes to behavioral economists like Herbert Simon and Gary Becker. Every politician worth his salt knows that national mood and perceptions are decisive in determining national outcomes. Thus defending India physically comes only next to defending its mood.
One need not emphasize the interplay of time, technology and perception in our preparations to defend India. India now has no say in the choice of its neighbors. Pakistan came into being in 1947 and China was given Xinjiang by the USSR in 1948 and it occupied Tibet in 1951. Pakistan’s animosity and China’s adversarial attitude is a reality that is unlikely to change in the foreseeable future. Compounding these are troubled conditions within all our neighbors and even within India.
Counter insurgency, counter terrorism and combating unconventional warfare are manpower intensive and have potentially debilitating consequences if not acted upon firmly and swiftly. India has been a laboratory for all these forms of warfare and now has well-honed tactics and manpower to deal with them. While we must continue to pay close attention to these threats we must not take our eye off the external challenges that persist in dogging us.
While 1962 will still be the seminal year for Sino-Indian relations, it was during September 6-13, 1967 when Indian and Chinese troops last clashed with each other at Nathula. Nathu La at 14200 feet is an important pass on the Tibet-Sikkim border through which passes along the old Gangtok-Yatung-Lhasa Trade Route. Although the Sikkim-Tibet boundary is well defined by the Anglo-Chinese Convention of 17 March 1890, the Chinese were not comfortable with Sikkim being an Indian protectorate with the deployment of the Indian Army at that time. During the 1965 War between India and Pakistan, the Chinese gave an ultimatum to India to vacate both Nathu La and Jelep La passes on the Sikkim-Tibet border.
This six-day clash had all the elements of a high drama, including intense artillery duels. And the PLA infantry made major efforts to overrun Indian border positions held by 2 Grenadiers. These attacks were repulsed with severe Chinese casualties. According to published accounts of this incident it appeared the Chinese had received a severe mauling in the artillery duels across the barbed wire fence. Indian gunners scored several direct hits on Chinese bunkers, including a command post from where the Chinese operations were being directed. On October 1, 1967 this event repeated itself at Cho La when 7/11 Gurkha Rifles and 10 JAK Rifles were tested by the PLA and similarly not found wanting. The PLA suffered much more than damaged pride. It is interesting to note that shots were never fired across the border again. The lesson of 1967 has been well learnt by China, just as the lesson of 1962 has been absorbed by India. Not a single shot has been fired across the border since then and even today the Indian Army and the Peoples Liberation Army stand eye-ball to eye-ball.
In 1971 as Pakistani armies in the east as well as the west were crumbling, Henry Kissinger, US Secretary of State met China’s ambassador at the UN, Huang Hua at a CIA safe house in Manhattan. William Burr, a Senior Analyst at the National Security Archives, has gathered the transcripts of the secret talks, which were only recently declassified and against Kissinger’s wishes, in a just-published book. In them Kissinger told Hua: “The President wants you to know that it's, of course, up to the People's Republic to decide its own course of action in this situation, but if the People's Republic were to consider the situation in the Indian sub-continent a threat to its security, and it took measures to protect its security, the US would oppose efforts of others to interfere with the People's Republic.” The Chinese declined the invitation. Sam Maneckshaw was now COAS and JS Aurora was the Eastern Army Commander, not men of straw like BM Kaul and PN Thapar who were at the helm in 1962. And above all, Indira Gandhi was not Jawaharlal Nehru. She was made of firmer stuff and knew when to leave things to the generals.
Now we come to the question that bother many Indians. Will China provoke a conflict with India or even vice versa? One should hope not. Both countries have grown enormously economically and militarily since then.
Both are nuclear powers now. Lastly, both countries are now well settled on the actual positions held.
In Ladakh, China is pretty much close to what it desired pre-1962, which is along the old McCartney- McDonald Line, which British India hastily abandoned after being spooked by reports of Soviet Russian presence in Xinjiang. This line, long favored by Whitehall, was dispensed with and in 1942 British India reverted back to the more forward Johnson Line that encompassed the Aksai Chin as Indian territory. In the eastern sector, India pretty much holds on to the alignment along the McMahon Line.
Thrice in the past the Chinese offered to settle this vexatious issue on this as is where is basis, but India baulked because the dynamics of its domestic politics did not allow it, as they still do. In his last conversation on this with Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, Chairman Deng suggested freezing it as it is and leaving it to history to resolve. Good and sagacious advice, if the dynamics between the two countries did not change.
In the mid 1980’s when the two leaders met, China and India’s GDP’s were about the same. Since then China has grown to become more than three times as big as India. Its rapid economic ascent has now more or less conferred on it the role of the world’s other superpower, the USSR having demised in 1991. China today is also a technology powerhouse and has built a modern military industrial complex, far bigger and superior to India’s. India’s ascent is a more recent story and there are still some decades to go before it can aspire to be once again on par with China.
China’s rise has now seen the manifestation of a visible and more strident nationalism. As Prime Minister Manmohan Singh said, its China’s growing assertiveness that is causing concern. We see newer manifestations of this assertiveness in its conduct with Japan over the Senkaku Island chain, now in Japan’s possession; and its claims in the South China Sea, to effectively make it a Chinese backwater. In doing so China has stirred up concerns among all the littoral ASEAN states, and even in more distant India which has been had oil assets there since the early 1990’s.
The entire international community with interests in the region, with the possible exception of North Korea, has insisted that China’s bullying is unacceptable. Yet China persists with its tone and forward postures. While India has made its position clear in that it considers the South China Seas an international commons and passageway, and that it will not be deterred from oil exploration in Vietnamese waters, there are concerns that still find resonance in New Delhi’s dovecotes.
In the recent years China has built as many as eighteen forward airbases in Xinjiang, Tibet and Yunnan that put most northern and eastern Indian cities, industrial centers and military targets within striking range of its new generation fighter-bombers like the JF10 and JF17. By contrast most Chinese cities and industrial centers are deep within and not easily reached by Indian aircraft. Its somewhat ironical that Tibet that India throughout history had seen as a buffer protecting it from China has become a buffer the other way around. The Chinese military build up has been unprecedented and quite unnecessary also. Yet China has built a huge military infrastructure and of a kind that would be quite redundant against threat the freedom loving Tibetans may pose to its control over their motherland. This is the kind of power you need to assert your will over a neighboring country. India has taken note of this, and has sought to suitably counter it with a build up of its own. But build ups also lead to more build-ups and put you on an ascending spiral of mistrust.
India has for decades had good reason to distrust China and see’s its malevolence manifested in its increasing close military relations with Pakistan and its constant supply of nuclear weapons technology and an array of missiles. Every Pakistani missile threatening to deliver nuclear weapons on distant Indian cities is of Chinese origin. India draws the logical conclusions from this.
Conflicts are generally the result of a serious military asymmetry or by misjudging intentions or by local conflicts spiraling out of control or when domestic failures require a diversion of attention or when domestic dynamics make rational discourse impossible.
In 1962 we saw the last two at play. After the colossal failure of the Great Leap Forward and after over 30 million died of starvation between 1959 and 1962, Chairman Mao desperately needed a diversion to assert his control of the CPC and the PLA. His great rival, the popular Marshal Peng Duhai was still in Beijing after being purged by Mao. Many speculate that anticipating a putsch against him by the reformers opposed to the personality cult, Mao busied up the PLA in a low cost high return limited war.
On the Indian side the unthinking escalation of attacks on Jawaharlal Nehru by the Opposition, and from within the Congress party, forced the government to adopt a strident note and embark of the ill-fated Forward Policy. This was despite advice by its Northern Army Commander, Lt. Gen. Daulat Singh, that a policy without the military means to support it would have grave consequences.
As Indian and Chinese forces jostled for space on the narrow ridges of the eastern Himalayas, India’s declaratory policy and Chinese realpolitik clashed and the die was cast. As wars go, it was a small war. In all three Indian divisions and maybe a few more PLA divisions took part. But the dramatic Indian debacle in the Tawang Tract led to a panic that had the nation cowering in fear and its leaders flopping around like headless chicken. When Bomdila fell, Nehru went on AIR and effectively announced the abandonment of Assam by saying his heart went out to the people of the state in their moment of dire peril. Members of his coterie embarked of theatrical ventures like seeking to raise a guerilla army and fight behind the now expected Chinese lines in Assam. But Mao was made of wilier stuff. After administering a quick and telling blow, he ordered the PLA to withdraw back to pre-conflict positions.
Six decades later India still hurts with the rankling memory of those dark days never allowing the wound to quite heal. Neither India nor China is now ruled by imperious Emperors, like Nehru and Mao were. In their place we have timid bureaucrat politicians, vested with just a little more power than the others in the ruling collegiums. Collegiums are cautious to the point of being bland and extremely chary of taking risks.
As for serious asymmetry, it does not occur now. India’s arms build up and preparations make it apparent that a conflict will not be confined to the mountains and valleys of the Himalayas but will swirl into the skies above, on to the Tibetan plateau and the Indian Ocean. In 2012 both countries have sufficient arsenals of nuclear weapons and standoff weapons to deter each other. But above all, both countries have evolved into stable political systems, far less naïve and inclined to be far more cautious in their dealings with each other. This leaves a local conflict rapidly spiraling out of control, or another Gavrilo Princip incident where a single shot at the Austrian Archduke Ferdinand, plunged the western world into WW1, highly improbable. After 53 years of not shooting at each other, and not even confronting each other by being at the same contested space at the same time, local commanders had evolved a pattern of ritualistic behavior and local bonhomie that is very different from the rigid formalities of international politics. Both sides have invested enough to have a vested interest in keeping the peace and tranquility of the frontier. This tranquility was shattered in May 2020 when the PLA stealthily advanced towards its 1960 claim line, which largely coincides with the old McCartney-McDonald Line.
While China has ratcheted up its show of assertiveness in the recent years, India has been quietly preparing for a parity to prevent war. Often parity does not have to be equality in numbers. The fear of pain disproportionate to the possible gains, and the ability of the smaller in numbers side to do so in itself confer parity. There is an equilibrium in Sino-Indian affairs that make recourse to force extremely improbable.
Both modern states are inheritors of age-old traditions and the wisdom of the ages. Both now read their semaphores well and know how much of the sword must be unsheathed to send a message. This ability will ensure the swords remain concealed and for the plowshares to be out at work.
The Economic Dimension:
The inexorable growth of China’s GDP has been the dominant event of the past three decades. China having surpassed Japan’s a few years ago, is now taking aim at that of the USA ($14 trillion), whose economy is at present more than two and a half times bigger than it. It took China a little less than a decade to make a similar leap to overtake Japan. But then Japan has hardly been growing since 1995 and its GDP has been roller coasting between $4-5 trillion. Overtaking the USA will still take some years and some effort as that country has begun posting some smart growth after the gargantuan Obama stimulus package pump primed, not just the US economy but also the world's economy, and particularly of countries like China which have a symbiotic economic relationship with it. Despite this, Chinese GDP is expected to surpass that of the US well before 2020 when it will be about $24.6 trillion PPP as to the USA’s $23.6 trillion. To replicate China’s achievement might be a tall order for a country like India, which matches it in size and potential, but apparently not in political structure and national will. How India will fare only time will tell. While it waits to see how it shapes, India nevertheless has to be prepared at all times to deal will all possibilities.
Despite the many imponderables implicit in India’s future trajectory, most analysts forecast that India’s growth will continue to soar upwards and that the expansion of the economy and its middle class will be the dominant event of the coming decades. The gap between India and China which is still expanding will start closing in the next 15-20 years as China’s dependency ratio will put brakes on its growth, while India’s favorable dependency ratio will drive GDP even faster. If India keeps growing at the rate of about 7%, its GDP will surpass that of China by 2045 and if India’s population stabilizes in 2050 at 1.6 billion, then in all likelihood its GDP too will surpass China’s. It is now about one third of China’s.
But GDP alone does not make a nation wealthy? China’s current per capita income keeps it in the company of countries like Algeria and Albania. Even in 2050 when the Chinese GDP will be much bigger than that of the US, its per capita income will still be less than a fifth of the American per capita. Neither does GDP alone make a nation powerful. Midway in the 1800’s when Britain was at the peak of its world power, its GDP was about 5% of WGDP. The GDP’s of many Arab countries exceed Israel’s, but we know where they are in terms of power.
But what does this imply for the world’s power structure? True the world’s economic fulcrum will shift to Asia. Already Asia’s GDP exceeds that of the USA and EU. By 2050 it will account for about 50% of WGDP, with India or China having the biggest GDP. But when you get down to the basics, power is more a relation of the money available with a government than its GDP. This simply means the larger the revenues the greater the power at the disposal of a government. The US today has a Tax/GDP ratio of about 35, while that of China is 19 and India’s 17.5.
The ability to raise revenues is linked to the per capita income, income inequality and tax compliance. The per capita income of the USA is now $47,000, China’s is $4300 and India’s is $1300. Given this, the ability of countries like India and China to squeeze more out of their people and squeeze greater effort is limited. Even in 2050, if all the projections come true, the USA per capital will four to five times bigger than either India’s or China’s. So should we be counting our chickens before the eggs hatch?
Nevertheless, it is being confidently predicted that the top three places in global GDP rankings will be held by the USA, China and India, with the other major economies and powers like Brazil, Germany, Japan, Russia and UK straggling well behind in GDP terms. That’s a good thought. As Ghalib said: “acha hai khayal Ghalib dil bahlane ke liye!”
Geography and recent history have made the India-China relationship a difficult one and one in which the USA will find ample space and opportunity to inveigle itself to its advantage. This is a made to order situation for strategists and leaders in the three countries to ply their trade with plenty of worst-case scenarios. It would seem that India and China are destined to live out the foreseeable future as rivals, if not adversaries.
But rivals need not be enemies and neighbors need not get fratricidal. If there are two large and rising powers in a region, rivalry is inevitable. France and Germany or Brazil and Argentina come readily to mind. A hundred and fifty years ago France and Britain were bitter adversaries. The rise of Teutonic nationalism and of Nazism united the two countries against a common enemy. The “end of history” with the triumph of liberal democracy has largely blunted Franco-German rivalry by entwining them economically, while the advent of the European Union has made the borders seamless. Friends and enemies are now one.
The ratification of the Treaty of Tlatelolco of 1967 by Argentina in 1994, making all of Latin America and the Caribbean a nuclear free zone, has more or less eliminated any vestigial military fears Argentina and Brazil may have had. On the other hand go to a Brazil-Argentina soccer match or to France-England rugby game and you will wonder if things have changed at all?
Rivalries, it seems, are forever!
The situation between India and China is not very different. Nationalism arrived in both countries at about the same time in the early 1900’s with the advent of Sun Yat Sen in China and MK Gandhi in India. This was after centuries of foreign rule or domination over the Han and Hindu ethnic majorities. After decades of turbulence, servitude and exploitation, in the waning 1940’s both countries emerged as “free nations” with entirely different political and economic systems. Mao Zedong and Jawaharlal Nehru were leaders with entirely different personalities, ideologies, visions and world-views. Mao’s ruthless instincts were honed as the leader of the Communists in a bloody civil war. On the other side Jawaharlal’s were finessed under the tutelage of Mahatma Gandhi into that of a somewhat naïve and dreamy idealist.
The isolation of the two countries that the British had so assiduously nurtured by supporting an independent Tibet was rudely shattered by its annexation by China in 1951. This and the handing over of Xinjiang by the then USSR to the new PRC made the Han and the Hindu neighbors for the first time in history.
The global economic crisis has exacerbated problems within its rapidly growing economy. With US markets rapidly shrinking China needs to find markets elsewhere to sustain its export led growth model. The rapidly growing Sino-Indian trade but increasingly unbalanced in China’s favor mostly due to an undervalued Yuan is yet another festering issue. China derives much of its export prowess due to its undervalued Yuan and exploitative practices in the work place.
The economic profligacy of the USA and China’s somewhat naïve hoarding of trillions of dollars as reserves makes it the USA’s co-equal in causing the global economic mayhem. There is no sign that China has derived lessons from this and will take a more positive attitude to reconstruct global economic order. China still does not seem to have grasped the essential reality of its trade relationship with the USA. Many American economists have taken to describing it as akin to that of a dope peddler and drug addict. China supplies cheap goods to the USA and then proceeds to invest its trade surplus in US securities, which in turn fuels more American consumption. Besides the printing of dollars continuous unabated.
This gives China the two digit GDP growth rates it has got addicted to and the Americans the high standards of living they have got addicted to. The way out of the current crisis is only when the US starts to curb its appetite for overseas goods and overseas adventures like in Iraq and Afghanistan, and China gets used to more realistic and manageable growth rates, in which case the revaluation of the Yuan becomes a mandatory obligation.
The problem is that the Chinese consider any such suggestion as a criticism of their wise policies that made them a world player! Sensible opinion from India and elsewhere will only keep pointing out to this as the key destabilizer of global economic order.
India-China trade is burgeoning and is now headed to pass $72 billion by the end of 2019. But the trade balance favors the Chinese to over $50 billion. This is also a clear and present danger as it exposes our dependence on China. The imports from China, are not as popular folklore has us to believe, sundry items like plastic toys and idols. Over 90% of our imports are high value added industrial items critical to our industrial production.
Clearly a way has to be found out of this situation as well. China’s suggestion that the Renminbi also becomes a world reserve currency finds few takers in India. One will not be too surprised if this too is taken as a sign of India’s essential anti-China orientation?
On the other hand the Chinese may not be reckoning that India might prefer a more market oriented Rupee-Renminbi trade arrangement to keep the books balanced and business orderly? The bridge needs to be crossed soon. But it is still not seem to be on the agendas of the two leaderships.
In the recent years there has been much speculation about the emerging rivalry between India and China. A good deal of this owes to the fact that India too has joined China in the high GDP growth club. While Chinese reforms, which began in the mid 1970’s gave it an edge; India’s reforms that began in the early 1990’s have begun to show signs of having taken root.
Since the turn of the century India had been posting annual growths of closer to 8%. Given its more favorable demographic profile India’s GDP was predicted to soon grow at a faster rate than China’s. If these projections are nevertheless realized, in another quarter of a century India’s GDP will not only overtake that of the USA, but will hover pretty close to that of China. While this should not be a cause of friction, it actually does cause some.
Higher GDP’s means bigger military budgets. With bigger budgets both nations will inevitably sense greater threats. That’s the nature of such things.
Now we must consider another relationship, for long disdained by economists and social scientists- growth and size of population. GDP has a directly relationship with the size of nation’s population and its demographic profile. If a population is suitably educated, vocationally skilled and in good health, particularly it’s productive age cohort of between 18- 60 years, then the size of this productive age cohort will determine GDP growth.
At this moment of time, China has the world’s largest productive age cohort. But by 2050 India’s productive age cohort will be a couple of hundred million more than that of China’s. That is because populations too rise and wane as families get smaller and death rates overtake birth rates. By 2050, many of today’s major economies will be showing deep declines in population. Japan, Russia and most of Western Europe will lose huge numbers. Russian population will decline by as much as 40-50 million or a third of what it is now.
As China’s population starts flattening its dependency ratio – that is the number of people, young and old, who need to be supported by the families or society - will start rising. China’s dependency ratio will be 64 as opposed to India’s 48. So there is some hope after all for us, if our leaders don’t mess it up?
Finally, let me leave you with this. In village of Lokur in Dharwad district of Karnataka, India’s biggest joint family, the Narsingannavar’s, live on a 200-acre estate. The Narsingannavar family now numbers 188 persons of all ages. The family estimates its annual food consumption expenditure to be over Rs.14 lakhs annually. Their collective property is worth over Rs.20 crores. This should make them among the more wealthy families in India. But the Narsingannavar family still has to live frugally eating millet rotis and locally grown vegetables. They get new sets of clothes once a year. But since the family has over one hundred voters, no gram panchayat can be elected without their support and this gives it much clout even in the district.
China’s story, as is India’s, is very much like this. The coats may be frayed at the elbows but when they walk, talk, smile or snarl, the world will take note.
Mohan Guruswamy
Email: mohanguru@gmail.com
at 5:47 AM
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment