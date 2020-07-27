Author(s): Sean Cordey
Editor(s): Tim Prior, Myriam Dunn Cavelty, Andreas Wenger
Series: CSS Cyber Defense Trend Analysis
Publisher(s): Center for Security Studies (CSS), ETH Zurich
Publication Year: 2019
Publication Place: Zurich
July 27, 2020
The Israeli Unit 8200: An OSINT-based Study
Author(s): Sean Cordey
This trends analysis reviews the historical, operational, organizational and cultural background of the Israeli 8200 Unit, a signals intelligence unit (SIGINT). It also provides an assessment of the unit’s core strengths and weaknesses. In addition to outlining some evidence of its prolific activities (e.g. operation Orchard or Stuxnet), the report finds that the Unit’s core strengths include its human and financial resources, institutional capabilities and know-how, internal culture, branding, selection process and close cooperation with the private sector. Meanwhile, Unit 8200 suffers from various political controversies, some bureaucratic encroachment, elitist tendencies, difficulties with former members and increased political scrutiny.
at 1:27 AM
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment