July 12, 2020
This is how gold smuggling racket operates:
An unsuspecting (wealthy) individual in India or aborad is presented an investment opportunity, where they are asked to invest 35 Lakh rupees in a project; and are promised 10% risk free interest for rest of their lives.
As far as the investor is concerned, he recoups his investment in the first 10 months and everything else is a bonus - and it would be stupid to not invest in such an opportunity.
With this investment, the protagonist buys 1 kg of gold in the UAE (costs about 35 lakhs INR), and oxidises it (which semi-solid state - is easy to be hidden away, and is not detected by metal detectoed.) The oxidised gold is then given to a carrier, who gets a commission of INR 50,000 and a free ticket.
Economics: 1 KG gold costs approx 35 lakhs INR in UAE, and once smuggled to India fetches about 40 lakh INR.
As soon as the gold gets to India, 40 lakhs is transfered to the sender straight away through Hawala.
Of the 5 lakh profit, 1 lakh goes towards flight ticket and carrier commission, about 50k a bribe etc, and the protagonist ends up with a profit of about 3.5 lakhs in one consignment.
He then repeats this about 10 times a month and makes a total profit of about 35 lakh INR per month - of which he gives 3.5 lakhs to the investor.
There are hundreds of investors who have entrusted their money with these folks, and more than 500 kgs of gold gets smuggled every month.
Most jewelleries in Kerala source a good chunk of their gold this way and is not a big secret in those circles.
UAE is just a transit point for the smuggled gold from Uganda and other West African countries.
Here is an interesting study report by a Canadian agency - Published in Nov 2019 - Comprehensive with all the statistics and numbers on how crooked UAE is.
Don't think it's 700 KG per month. It was 150 tons smuggled to India via UAE in 2013. Of which only 2.34 tons was seized. i.e less than 2%.
Have you ever thought why 4 out of 11 International airports in India are in Kerala?
