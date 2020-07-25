July 25, 2020
U. Sambashiva Rao, warrior of Downtrodden and Weaker Sections passed away.
MESSAGE OF CONDOLENCE
Grieved to know
the sad, untimely
Corona affected demise of Shri U. SAMBASHIVA RAO garu, ever sacrificing friend, philosopher, guide and warrior of Downtrodden and WeakerSections.
His passing creates unbridgeable vacuum in raising voice for HaveNots.
His dedication for achieving separate statehood of Telangana is model. His association enabled me to smell the real fragrance of poverty and his docile, humble life is model for Social Activists.
My humble condolences.
My prayers for eternal peace to the departed soul of
Shri Samba Shiva Rao garu and strength to the bereaved family and huge number of associates.
at 12:50 AM
