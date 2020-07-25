US-China cold war is plausible but not imminent

Outlook

A true ‘Cold War’ between China and the United States would be far costlier, more destructive and more dangerous than the rivalry between them today, and would also do more collateral damage.

Third countries, and constituencies within them, would be put under great pressure to choose sides. Inducements and threats would both be greater.

How to respond would become a permanently top-tier point of political conflict. The world would be less stable. The direct and indirect economic costs would potentially be ruinous. Policies that once seemed unthinkable could rapidly become reality.