U.S will do whatever it can to exclude Chinese nationals from US universities and tech companies

The United States is the world's leading host to international students, accounting for 1.1 million of the 4.6 million enrolled worldwide in the 2018-19 academic year. They attended 8,700 US universities and colleges and comprised 5.5% of the US higher education population. Elite universities believe that attracting the best students from around the world keeps them globally competitive in teaching and research, and enhances their alumni networks. International graduate students also provide faculties with a ready supply of assistants for teaching and research.
International students typically pay the highest fees; two-thirds are mostly or entirely funded from non-US resources such as families or home governments. They are estimated to have contributed USD41bn to the US economy during the 2018-19 academic year and supported 458,000 jobs at universities and supporting services.
The administration will do whatever it can to exclude Chinese nationals from US universities and tech companies. This includes executive rule-making to limit foreign students' work opportunities and, for US universities and companies, conditionality on government funding for research and procurement. These measures, restricted visa issuance and a growing perception of US xenophobia risk deterring enrolment. This will hit all US universities financially, bar the elite private institutions
