July 30, 2020
India: New Education Policy 2020 is announced
1. 10+2 board structure is dropped
2. New school structure will be 5+3+3+4
3. Upto 5 pre school, 6 to 8 Mid School, 8 to 11 High School , 12 onwards Graduation
4. Any Degree will be 4 years
5. 6th std onwards vocational courses available
6. From 8th to 11 students can choose subjects
7. All graduation course will have major and minor
Example - science student can have Physics as Major and Music as minor also. Any combination he can choose
8. All higher education will be governed by only one authority.
9. UGC AICTE will be merged.
10. All University government, private, Open, Deemed, Vocational etc will have same grading and other rules.
11. New Teacher Training board will be setup for all kinds of teachers in country, no state can change
12. Same level of Accreditation to any collage , based on its rating collage will get autonomous rights and funds.
13. New Basic learning program will be created by government for parents to teach children upto 3 years in home and for pre school 3 to 6
14. Multiple entry and exit from any course
15. Credit system for graduation for each year student will get some credits which he can utilize if he takes break in course and come back again to complete course
16. All schools exams will be semester wise twise a year
17. The syllabus will be reduced to core knowledge of any subject only
18. More focus on student practical and application knowledge
19. For any graduation course if student complete only one year he will get a basic certificate, if he complete two years then he will get Diploma certificate and if he complete full course then he will get degree certificate. So no year of any student will ve vested if he break the course in between.
20.All the graduation course feed of all Universities will be govern by single authority with capping on each course.
Now we can hope our education system will be at par with modern countries and future of our children will be bright.
