Wanted: A new U.S. energy strategy

The Center for Strategic and International Studies is out with a big report calling for a major overhaul of U.S. energy policy, arguing that "old strategies will not work" despite the country's rise into a huge oil-and-gas producer.
Why it matters: The analysis says the country's posture must evolve to be competitive in a world of emerging clean energy technologies, even as hydrocarbons dominate now.
- Elsewhere it delves into the need for a more sophisticated approach to dealing with China's rise, and the growth of authoritarianism and nationalism elsewhere.
What they're saying: I won't try and describe the whole thing here.
- But the strategies include making some big bets in R&D, deployment and manufacturing strategy for some specific clean energy technologies, rather than a more risk-averse, wishy-washy approach.
- There is a hesitation in the United States, healthy in many respects, to not overdo government direction in the economy. But there is a fine line between not wanting to choose a lane too soon, to 'pick winners,' and just wandering aimlessly around the road with no sense of direction," it notes
- What's next: CSIS is holding an online event about the report tomorrow with experts including the Harvard Kennedy School's Meghan O'Sullivan and Amos Hochstein, a former State Department energy official.
