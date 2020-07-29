July 29, 2020
WEBINAR: How should Bharat stand up to the Rising Dragon?
Pragna Bharati is inviting you to a scheduled Zoom meeting.
Topic: How should Bharat stand up to the Rising Dragon?
Time: Jul 30, 2020 07:00 PM Mumbai, Kolkata, New Delhi
Speaker:
Dr. Jagannath Panda is a Research Fellow and Heads the East Asia Centre as coordinator at MP-IDSA, New Delhi. He joined MP-IDSA in 2006.
Dr. Panda is in charge of East Asia Centre’s academic and administrative activities, including the Track-II and Track 1.5 dialogues with the Chinese, Japanese and Korean think-tanks institutes. He is a recipient of V. K. Krishna Menon Memorial Gold Medal (2000) from the Indian Society of International Law & Diplomacy in New Delhi.
Dr. Panda is the author of India-China Relations: Politics of Resources, Identity and Authority in a Multipolar World Order (Routledge: 2017). He is also the author of China’s Path to Power: Party, Military and the Politics of State Transition (Pentagon Security International, an Imprint of Pentagon Press: 2010).
Dr. Panda has edited two volumes: China’s Transition under Xi Jinping (Pentagon Press: 2016), India-Taiwan
Relations in Asia and Beyond: The Future (Pentagon Press: 2016), and have co-edited two volumes Towards a New Asian Order (Pentagon Press: 2012), Revisiting Contemporary South Asia: Politics, Economics and Security (Pentagon Press: 2012). Dr. Panda is a Member of the Editorial Board of the Journal of Asian Public Policy (Routledge). He is a non- Resident Fellow (honorary) at the Institute for Security and Development Policy (ISDP), Sweden, and also affiliated (honorary) to the Institute of Transnational Studies (ITS), Germany/Italy. Dr. Panda is the first South Asian scholar to receive the prestigious East Asia Institute’s (EAI) fellowship.
Most recently, he was a Unification Fellow of the Ministry of Unification, Republic of Korea (RoK). Dr. Panda has also received a number of prestigious fellowships such as the STINT Asia Fellowship from Sweden, Carole Weinstein Fellowship from the University of Richmond, Virginia, USA; National Science Council (NSC) Visiting Professorship from Taiwan; Visiting Scholar (2012) at University of Illinois (Urbana-Champaign), USA and Visiting Fellowship from the Shanghai Institute of International Studies (SIIS) in Shanghai, China.
He Tweets as : @jppjagannath1
