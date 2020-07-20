July 20, 2020
WEBINAR: Ladakh's Bharatiyata : Bursting the Chinese Falsehoods
Pragna Bharati is inviting you to a scheduled Zoom meeting.
Topic: Ladakh's Bharatiyata : Bursting the Chinese Falsehoods
Time: Jul 21, 2020 07:00 PM India
Prof. P. Stobdan is a well-known strategic thinker, a diplomat, author and a national security expert.
He has served as Director/First Secretary at the Embassy of India in Almaty (Kazakhstan). Among other things he was instrumental in having the Mahabharata published for the first time in Turkic language and is read in more than 10 countries.
In 2005, he served as Joint Director in National Security Council Secretariat (NSCS), Government of India. Later, he also served as the Director/Professor of the Centre for Strategic & Regional Studies in J&K.
Until 2012, he served as India’s Ambassador to the Republic of Kyrgyzstan.
Ambassador Stobdan is currently the President of the Ladakh International Centre, Leh. He is also a leading columnist.
His latest book ‘The Great Game in the Buddhist Himalayas: India and China’s Quest for Strategic Dominance’ is being published Penguin Random House India in 2019.
He tweets at @PStobdan
at 12:45 AM
