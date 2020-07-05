July 05, 2020
WEBINAR: Mapping India’s Defence and Security Challenges: A Way Forward
Webinar on 7th July @6:00 PM
As part of “Atmanirbhar Bharat”, and to push towards self-reliant India, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, has announced significant structural reforms in major Sectors including the Defence. An inevitable outcome of these reforms is the Private Participation in the Defence Industry. CADL has been conducting “Aerospace and Defence Laws Lecture Series” to critically examine and explore the opportunities likely to emerge out of these reforms. Subsequent to the hugely successful inaugural session on 30-6-2020, the 2nd Webinar of the series titled “Mapping India’s Defence and Security Challenges: A Way Forward” is here. The Panelists in “Mapping India’s Defence and Security Challenges: A Way Forward” discuss the private participation in Defence Sector, Role of Private agencies in National Security and Cyber Security. https://lnkd.in/gNRaYjE
