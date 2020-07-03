What they are saying on BRI

On Chinese influence in Myanmar
"They set a solid long-term plan to influence Myanmar through media as well as other sectors. If Myanmar is not fully aware of that, we will definitely be in China’s hand in fifty or sixty years."
WANG XIAOLONG
Director General of the International Economic Affairs Department at the Foreign Ministry in Beijing
On BRI projects affected by the pandemic (paraphrased)
"Twenty percent of Belt and Road projects ha[ve] been seriously affected by the pandemic. Of the remainder, 40 percent ha[ve] experienced only a mild impact, while 30-40 percent ha[ve] been moderately affected."
GIMMI BALDININI
Italian designer footwear company owner
On European pledges to move supply chains out of China
"Production costs [in China] are 75% lower than in Italy. I can’t consider cutting them off and reshoring that particular production line. Simply, there’s no other way, unless the Italian government decides to cut tax and labor costs dramatically.
ZHOU XIAOCHUAN
Former Governor of the People’s Bank of China
On the effects of COVID-19 on BRI projects"Despite negative comments or criticism, a slowdown in the progress of projects or a decline in the amount of fundraising is actually a normal phenomena as a pandemic prevents workers from gathering. Overall, the demand for infrastructure in Belt and Road countries is raising
