Anyone can be creative- Even Google and Facebook weren't 100% new ideas

You don’t need to always come out with some new idea to consider yourself as a creative person.
Here is a different perspective and definitely an easier one, by following which anyone can become a creative person.
Let’s look at this below wonderful quote, by none other than Mark Twain, the famous author of The Adventures of Tom Sawyer:
“There is no such thing as a new idea. It is impossible. We simply take a lot of old ideas and put them into a sort of mental kaleidoscope. We give them a turn, and they make new and curious combinations. We keep on turning and making new combinations indefinitely; but they are the same old pieces of colored glass that have been in use through all the ages.”
What do you think about it?
Of course, on the face of it, everything happening around us seems to be quite novel based on new ideas or thoughts, but they are nothing but a well-incubated fusion of different ideas only - generated by thinking out of the box
Was Facebook a brand new earth-shattering idea?
No, there were already Friendster and Myspace. But Facebook made a different combination of features, user interface, and engagement algorithms that made them a highly profitable business idea.
Was Google a novel idea to become a hit in 1996 as a search engine?
No, Lycos (1993) and Yahoo (1994) and few others were pre-existing. But again, Google applied some more improvements over the previous ones. For example, adding the feature of filtering out the relevancy and utility from the user’s perspective and adding some other features available, so it became a grand success.
Similarly, Apple’s iPhone was not the first smartphone; rather, the first smartphone was created more than a decade ago by IBM in 1992.
It’s not always a brand new innovative idea that flourishes versus the people who make improvements over the previous innovations. Rather, the people or companies who improve on the existing projects get better chances of success.
There was a case study done on 50 different products to compare the failure rate amongst the startups, who were the first movers, i.e., who created an entirely new product or market, and the improvers who introduced something different and better than the original movers.
The study concluded that the first movers had an average failure rate of 47%, as compared to the improvers, whose failure rate was 8% only. Also, logistically, it's much easier to improve on somebody else's idea than it is to create something entirely new from scratch. Therefore, to be creative thinker, you don't have to be first. You just have to be different and better.
How fusion of different idea works?
Let’s look at a few examples of how the fusion of multiple ideas triggered the origination of transformational ideas.
Example 1:
The first example of fusion of ideas comes from Sylvan Goldman, an American businessman, and inventor of the shopping cart, who came up with something different that no one else had thought of before 1937.
He observed that in stores, people buy only as many grocery items as they can hold their hands. Once they realize they are not able to hold more products, they don’t buy further. Here is what he did. He took one chair, put wheels under it, and then put a basket on the seat. This was the birth of the shopping cart, now a universal phenomenon. It’s a great example of synthesizing ideas and relationship between unrelated things – like a chair, wheel, and basket and combining them to form a moving shopping cart.
Let’s take another real-life example.
Example 2:
Scott Adams, author of How to Fail at Almost Everything and Still Win Big, describes his story of coming up with an idea of starting Dilbert comic strip. He worked in the corporate world for many years, so he knew about the non-resourceful gossiping and office politics prevalent in the corporate environment. That was his one idea. On the other hand, he had a flair for drawing art- by cartooning. So he came out with a combination of both ideas to draw a cartoon series where he would portray the meaninglessness of the corporate world politics through a cartoon, and that was the beginning of highly successful Dilbert series on the ground.
Justin Musk (Elon Musk’s ex-wife) summed up the significance of idea fusion in the words below:
“Choose one thing and become a master of it. Choose a second thing and become a master of that. When you become a master of two worlds (say, engineering and business), you can bring them together in a way that will a) introduce hot ideas to each other, so they can have idea sex and make idea babies that no one has seen before, and b) create a competitive advantage because you can move between worlds, speak both languages, connect the tribes, mash the elements to spark fresh creative insight until you wake up with the epiphany that changes your life.”
